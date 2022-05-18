English
    Ratan Tata arrives at Taj Hotel in Nano without bodyguards. Watch viral video

    Ratan Tata's simplicity impressed social media users. "We need to learn a lot from him," an Instagram user wrote, while several others commented, "Legend!"

    Moneycontrol News
    May 18, 2022 / 09:10 PM IST
    The pocket-friendly Tata Nano was launched in 2008 and Ratan Tata had shared a throwback picture a few days ago on Instagram. (Image credit: Screengrab from video/Instagram)

    The pocket-friendly Tata Nano was launched in 2008 and Ratan Tata had shared a throwback picture a few days ago on Instagram. (Image credit: Screengrab from video/Instagram)


    Ratan Tata on Wednesday won the hearts yet again as he arrived at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai in a Tata Nano, with no body guards in sight.

    He was driven to the venue by his deputy general manager Shantanu Naidu.







    The simplicity of the industrialist has impressed social media users. "We need to learn a lot from him," an Instagram user wrote, while several others commented, "Legend!"



    The pocket-friendly Tata Nano was launched in 2008 and Ratan Tata had shared a throwback picture a few days ago on Instagram.

    Explaining what “really motivated” him to produce Tata Nano, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons said that he wanted to make road travel safer for Indian families.

    Pegged as the country’s most affordable car when it was launched, the Nano’s slow death over the next 10 years was attributed to marketing failure, safety concerns and a decline in the demand for cheap cars.







    “What really motivated me, and sparked a desire to produce such a vehicle, was constantly seeing Indian families on scooters, maybe the child sandwiched between the mother and father, riding to wherever they were going, often on slippery roads,” he wrote on Instagram.

    "The Nano, was always meant for all our people."



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Nano #Ratan Tata #Tata Nano #Tata Sons
    first published: May 18, 2022 09:01 pm
