Raghuram Rajan's 'I do what I do' and other best quips

Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan is currently a professor at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Raj was known to speak his mind during his three-year term at the central bank, between 2013 and 2016. He is currently a professor at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Rajan, who graduated from IIT-Delhi in 1985 with a Bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering, also won the Director’s Gold Medal there.

On this 59th birthday, here are a few of Raghuram Rajan's most memorable quotes:

Rajan’s response to comments that he was being Santa Claus in cutting interest rate by more than expected: “I don’t know what you want to call me… Santa Claus… you want to call me hawk, I don’t know. I don’t go by this. My name is Raghuram Rajan and I do what I do.”

On speculation about second term as RBI governor, Rajan had said: “It would be cruel of me to spoil the fun press is having on my extension. In all such cases, a decision is reached after discussions between the government and the incumbent.”

With India being often described as "the bright spot in the global economy", Rajan had said this was a case of the one-eyed man being the king in the land of the blind. "I think we have still to get to a place where we feel satisfied. We have this saying - 'In the land of the blind, the one-eyed man is king'. We are a little bit that way," he said.

Rajan said this in a message to RBI employees: “No one wants to go after the rich and well-connected wrong-doer, which means they get away with even more. If we are to have strong sustainable growth, this culture of impunity should stop.”