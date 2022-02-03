MARKET NEWS

    Raghuram Rajan's 'I do what I do' and other best quips

    Raghuram Rajan was known to speak his mind when he was the RBI governor.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 03, 2022 / 11:23 AM IST
    Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan is currently a professor at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

    Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan is currently a professor at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.


    Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Raj was known to speak his mind during his three-year term at the central bank, between 2013 and 2016. He is currently a professor at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Rajan, who graduated from IIT-Delhi in 1985 with a Bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering, also won the Director’s Gold Medal there.

    On this 59th birthday, here are a few of Raghuram Rajan's most memorable quotes:

    September 2015

    Rajan’s response to comments that he was being Santa Claus in cutting interest rate by more than expected: “I don’t know what you want to call me… Santa Claus… you want to call me hawk, I don’t know. I don’t go by this. My name is Raghuram Rajan and I do what I do.”

    June 2016

    On speculation about second term as RBI governor, Rajan had said: “It would be cruel of me to spoil the fun press is having on my extension. In all such cases, a decision is reached after discussions between the government and the incumbent.”

    April 2016

    With India being often described as "the bright spot in the global economy", Rajan had said this was a case of the one-eyed man being the king in the land of the blind. "I think we have still to get to a place where we feel satisfied. We have this saying - 'In the land of the blind, the one-eyed man is king'. We are a little bit that way," he said.

    January 2016Rajan said this in a message to RBI employees: “No one wants to go after the rich and well-connected wrong-doer, which means they get away with even more. If we are to have strong sustainable growth, this culture of impunity should stop.”
