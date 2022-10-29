English
    Queen Camilla’s plane damaged in bird hit while returning from India

    Queen Camilla’s airplane was reportedly damaged in a bird hit as she returned to the UK after a luxurious holiday in India.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 29, 2022 / 07:28 PM IST
    King Charles and Queen consort Camilla.

    King Charles and Queen consort Camilla.


    Queen Camilla’s airplane was reportedly damaged in a bird hit as she returned to the UK after a luxurious holiday in India. According to People Magazine, the British Airways plane believed to be carrying Camilla collided with a bird and suffered nose damage on Friday.

    Photos shared on Twitter show the aircraft with a large dent on its nose.

    The bird hit occurred while the Boeing 777-200ER aircraft was flying from Bengaluru to London’s Heathrow Airport.

    While the Buckingham Palace has not yet commented on the incident, British media reported that Queen Camilla, 75, was returning from a holistic health retreat in India.

    Reports suggested that the queen consort was staying with a group of friends at Soukya, a health centre in Bengaluru which offers wellness treatments like Ayurveda, homeopathy, yoga, meditation and more.

    According to Times of India, Queen Camilla arrived at Soukya on October 20 with six friends and as many guards from the Royal Protection Squad. Sources quoted by the publication said that the royal enjoyed fruit juices and vegetarian continental food during her stay at the centre, which is headed by Dr Isaac Mathai.

    She had first visited Soukya a decade ago in November 2012 and planted a sapling at the centre, which has since grown into a tree.
