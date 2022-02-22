Priyanka Chopra gets apology after being called Deepak Chopra's daughter, 'someone Chopra', 'Chopra wife'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the birth of their baby via surrogacy.

Actor and entrepreneur Priyanka Chopra Jonas received an apology from an American comedian after the latter called mistakenly her the daughter of wellness expert Deepak Chopra and later, for failing to refer to her by her name and instead, calling her “someone Chopra”.

The incident took place recently in the beach city of Malibu, California when Priyanka Chopra and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, came across comedian Rosie O'Donnell, her son and his girlfriend.

In a video on TikTok and Instagram on Monday, O'Donnell narrated the awkward conversation that unfolded.

“Seated next to us was Nick Jonas and his wife, someone Chopra, which I always assumed was Deepak Chopra’s daughter,” she said.

The comedian told Chopra that she knew her father. When the actor, surprised, probed her, O'Donnell said, “Deepak”.

Correcting her, Priyanka Chopra explained to her that Chopra is a common surname in India.

“I felt so embarrassed. Didn’t you think that Nick Jonas was married to Deepak Chopra’s daughter? Am I the only one who thought that? To Nick Jonas, I apologise, and to the Chopra wife, I apologise too,” O'Donnell said.

O’Donnell was criticised for not using Priyanka Chopra’s first name and instead, referring to her as “someone Chopra” and “Chopra wife” in the video.

Hours later, she put out another video in which she referred to her as “Priyanka Chopra”.

“I’m sure she gets sick of that. I’m sure I’m not the only one… she is apparently a well-known actress and more famous than him (Nick Jonas), people would say. So sure, it felt weird to her to begin with. Anyway, Priyanka is her name. Priyanka… I hope I am pronouncing that right. I just want to apologise to her and to everyone who thought that it was really inappropriate of me. Sorry.”

O’Donnel separately posted a screenshot of Chopra’s Instagram account where she has over 74 million followers. The comedian has less than a quarter of followers Chopra has.

Last month, Chopra and Jonas announced the birth of their baby via surrogacy.