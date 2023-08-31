English
    Popular tutor Khan Sir says over 7,000 students tied him rakhi, claims it’s a world record

    Popular online tutor Khan Sir said over 7,000 students tied a rakhi on his wrist on Raksha Bandhan 2023.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 31, 2023 / 11:12 AM IST
    Khan Sir

    Screengrab from video shared on YouTube by 'Khan GS Research Centre'

    Popular online tutor Khan Sir celebrated Raksha Bandhan with his students on August 30. Khan Sir, whose real name is Faizal Khan, organised a Raksha Bandhan celebration at his coaching centre in Patna, Bihar, which was attended by over 10,000 students. During the celebration, more than 7,000 girls tied a rakhi on his wrist, he claimed.

    He also told Aaj Tak that he is confident he has set a world record for the most number of rakhis tied to a single person on Raksha Bandhan.

    “I do not have a sister, so I have decided to make my girl students my sisters. I can say with confidence that no other person in the world gets more rakhis than me,” Khan Sir was quoted as saying by Aaj Tak.

    In a video shared on YouTube, he also said that he could barely raise his right arm due to the weight of the rakhis tied on his wrist.


    Thousands of students attended the Raksha Bandhan event, which lasted two and a half hours.

    Khan Sir said that many students who attend his classes are living away from their families. To ensure that they don’t miss their families on the festival, he steps into the role of a brother for them. In his YouTube video, he also said he would need help to untie all the rakhis and count them.

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Aug 31, 2023 11:02 am

