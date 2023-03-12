PM Modi shares anecdote of Australian Minister being taught by Goa immigrant

Pictures of Mrs. Ebert, the Grade 1 teacher of Australian Trade and Tourism Minister Don Farrell. (Image credit: @narendramodi/twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared an interesting anecdote about Australian Trade and Tourism Minister Don Farrell. While having lunch with the Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, PM Modi came to know that an immigrant from Goa taught Farrell in school and he even credited her for his educational grounding.

"During the lunch in honour of my friend PM Anthony Albanese, the Australian Trade and Tourism Minister Don Farrell shared something interesting… he was taught by one Mrs. Ebert in Grade 1 who left a deep impact on his life and credits her for his educational grounding," PM Modi tweeted.

"Mrs. Ebert, her husband, and her daughter Leonie, migrated from Goa in India to Adelaide in the 1950s and started teaching at a school in Adelaide, Australia. Her daughter Leonie went on to be the President of the South Australian Institute of Teachers."



During the lunch in honour of my friend PM @AlboMP, the Australian Trade and Tourism Minister Don Farrell shared something interesting…he was taught by one Mrs. Ebert in Grade 1 who left a deep impact on his life and credits her for his educational grounding. pic.twitter.com/l0dKJbFCbZ

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 12, 2023

PM Modi added that he was happy to hear this anecdote, which underlines the rich cultural connection between India and Australia. "It is equally heartening to hear when someone refers to his or her teacher fondly," the Prime Minister said.

Earlier this week, PM Modi and Albanese visited the Narendra Modi Stadium on March 9 and took a round of the massive sports arena to loud cheer and applause from the crowd. The Prime Ministers handed over Test caps to their team captains Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith.

Read more: Australia PM Albanese receives ceremonial welcome in Delhi: In Pics