Australia PM Albanese receives ceremonial welcome in Delhi: In Pics

1/12 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese met on March 10 at the Hyderabad House, in New Delhi to hold bilateral talks. (Image: AP)

2/12 Both countries’ prime ministers held delegation-level talks in Delhi. (Image: ANI)

3/12 PM Modi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese witnessed the exchange of MoUs between the two countries. The MoUs signed were in sports, audio-visual co-production agreement, and terms of reference for Solar Taskforce. (Image: ANI)

4/12 The Australian PM also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The EAM said Albanese's visit and the annual summit will take India-Australia ties to a higher level. (Image: Twitter)

5/12 Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi. (Image: AP)

6/12 Albanese was accorded a ceremonial reception at the forefront of the Rashtrapati Bhawan. (Image: AP)

7/12 Prime Minister Modi welcomed his Australian counterpart at Rashtrapati Bhawan. The Australian PM inspected a Guard of Honour. (Image: AP)

8/12 Addressing a press conference after a ceremonial welcome at the forefront of Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi, the Australian PM thanked PM Narendra Modi for a very warm welcome in India and said the two countries are partners and building that partnership even stronger each and every day. (Image: ANI)

9/12 Albanese further said both countries are cooperating to make a better world as the cricket teams of both countries are competing to be the best in the world. (Image: AP)

10/12 Australian Prime minister Albanese on March 9 embarked on India's indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, in Mumbai. Albanese was received onboard Vikrant by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar with a Guard of Honour. (Image: ANI)

11/12 Ahead of the start of the fourth Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia in Ahmedabad on March 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visiting Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese were each gifted with portraits of themselves fashioned by collages of Australian and Indian cricketers who represented their countries in matches played over the last 75 years. (Image: ANI)