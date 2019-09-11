PM Modi responds to retired medical researcher's invitation to daughter's wedding

It is common to see the head of a state being invited to the weddings of members of illustrious families such as top industrialists, politicians, sportsmen, and celebrities. So, a fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to try his luck too and invited the PM to his daughter’s wedding.

TS Rajasekaran, a former regional medical researcher hailing from Tamil Nadu’s Vellore, decided to request the PM to grace his daughter’s wedding ceremony with his presence on September 11.

While the family was almost certain that the prime minister would not be able to make time for this, what happened next would be remembered by Rajasekaran’s entire family forever.

On September 7, they received a congratulatory letter addressed to them by the PM himself, reported India Today. Thanking the family for inviting him to the auspicious occasion, PM Modi wrote in the letter: “It is my pleasure to learn about the wedding of your daughter Dr Rajsri with Dr Sudarsan. Thank you for inviting me on this momentous occasion.”

Notably, the prime minister could not accept the invitation because he would be away in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura on the day to launch the National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP) for eradicating the Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and Brucellosis in livestock.

The elated family is now planning to frame the letter. They admitted that they knew it would be difficult for PM Modi to take time out of his busy schedule for the ceremony, but the letter won their hearts and was like a dream come true.

In January, another couple got special blessings from the prime minister after they shared a detailed one-page explanation justifying the Rafale jet deal done by the NDA government along with their wedding card.