PETA sends vegan cake to ISRO to celebrate Chandrayaan-3's successful landing on moon

The vegan cake sent by PETA India to ISRO. (Image credit: PETA India).

Non-profit organisation People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) sent a vegan cake to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) following the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon's south pole.

"India is the first to land on the moon’s south pole, and vegetarian eating also originated in India. Our nation now has the largest population of vegetarians in the world and has seen an astounding 360% increase in the number of vegans in 10 years, so there’s a lot for us to be proud of," PETA India Manager of Fashion, Media, and Celebrity Projects Monica Chopra said in a statement.

"In celebration of all this, PETA India was proud to deliver a vegan cake to ISRO today," she added.

PETA India's gesture towards ISRO is only one of many in the past few days in which leading organisations have congratulated the space organisation for Chandrayaan-3's success.

On Thursday, Google released a doodle celebrating the success of the mission and wrote in the description of how Chandrayaan-3 confirmed the prediction that there were ice deposits present on the moon's south pole.

Google wrote as to how the Chandrayaan-3 mission began in July 2023 and culminated with the successful soft-landing of Vikram-the land rover- on Wednesday evening, which led to celebrations across different parts of India.

Google's description concluded by congratulating the Chandrayaan-3 space mission.

