Google doodle celebrates Chandrayaan-3's successful landing on the moon

Google Doodle celebrating the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3.

A new chapter in India's space science history was written on Wednesday when Chandrayaan-3 landed on the moon's south pole in the evening. Celebrating the successful mission conducted by India's space scientists, Google released a new doodle on Thursday.

On the description section, Google wrote about how the Chandrayaan-3 mission began in July 2023 and culminated with the successful soft-landing of Vikram-the land rover- on Wednesday evening.

"The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota Range, Andhra Pradesh, India on July 14, 2023 and successfully touched down near the lunar south pole region on August 23, 2023. Moon landings are no easy feat.

"Previously, only the United States, China, and the former Soviet Union have completed soft landings on the moon — but no country has made it to the southern pole region before now," the description said.



You'll catch us smiling every time we open the Google homepage today

Here's celebrating the historic feat by @isro's #Chandrayaan3 and the first landing on the moon's south pole, with this #GoogleDoodle pic.twitter.com/IIWcx4e6v2 — Google India (@GoogleIndia) August 24, 2023

The description further said how Chandrayaan-3 confirmed the prediction that there were ice deposits present on the moon's south pole, inside the shadowed craters.

"The moon’s south pole has been an area of heightened interest for space explorers as they suspected the existence of ice deposits located inside permanently shadowed craters. Chandrayaan-3 has now confirmed this prediction to be true! This ice offers the potential of critical resources for future astronauts such as air, water, and even hydrogen rocket fuel," the description added.

The description concluded by congratulating the Chandrayaan-3 space mission.