British journalist asks India to 'return Rs 24,081 crore' after Chandrayaan-3's successful landing, faces backlash. Video

A video posted on X (formerly Twitter) saw a British journalist asking India to return the Rs 24,081.09 crore that the government had provided as an aid fund between 2016 and 2021 after the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3. (Representational Photo).

India's space science history on Wednesday saw a new chapter being written as Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the moon's south pole, leading to celebrations all over the country.

But amidst the jubilation, a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) saw a British journalist asking India to return the Rs 24,081.09 crore that the government had provided as an aid fund between 2016 and 2021.

He also went to explain India's poverty crisis and questioned as to why the government should support the country.

"I would like to congratulate India for landing on the dark side of the moon. I would also like to invite India to return the Rs 24,081.09 crore of aid money that we sent them between 2016 and 2021.

"We are also set to give the Rs 597.03 crore next year. But I think the British taxpayer should keep a hold of that. We should not be giving money to countries with a space program as a rule," presenter Patrick Christys said.

The video saw many comments, many of whom slammed the journalist for his words.

"Oh the jealous racist rant. You stole more than $45 trillion from India, left the country broken and dirt poor, yet India overcame and has overtaken your economy today," one user wrote.

"Spread misinformation and then whine when people call you out. FCDO spokesperson: "Since 2015 the UK has given no financial aid to the government of India. Most of our funding now is focused on business investments which help create new markets and jobs for the UK," another user wrote.

"You are a pathetic piece of garbage, Patrick. A fine example of the racist and egoist race that the Brits are," a third user wrote.

Also read: Elon Musk reacts to Chandrayaan-3 vs ‘Interstellar’ budget