Patanjali's Coronil out of stock even though IMA calls it ‘unscientific product’ for COVID-19 treatment: Report

Coronil tablets are out of stock at chemists and pharmacy stores across the country, even in major cities such as Delhi, Gurgaon, and Bengaluru,

Moneycontrol News
May 04, 2021 / 09:13 AM IST
Representative image of a store in Ahmedabad, India selling Patanjali Ayurved products. (Image: Reuters/Amit Dave)

Amid a deadly second wave of COVID-19, Patanjali's Coronil tablets are flying off the shelves though medical professionals have refuted its claims of efficacy.

The tablets are out of stock at chemists and pharmacy stores across the country, even in major cities such as Delhi, Gurgaon, and Bengaluru, The Economic Times reported.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

In February, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) criticised and refuted Patanjali's claims that Coronil is the first evidence-based medicine for the coronavirus, and asked Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan whether the release of the "falsely fabricated unscientific product" was justified.

"We ran out of Coronil tablets/kit over the last few weeks due to high demand," Kapil Pangasa, owner of a general store on Delhi's Prithvi Raj Road, told The Economic Times.

Distributors in Mumbai have been receiving a barrage of 100-200 calls a day from customers, the report said. In Maharashtra, the sale of Coronil without proper certification from health organisations is not permitted.

JA Jayalal, national president of the IMA, told the publication that the IMA has disputed Patanjali's claim that Coronil can be used as a therapeutic drug for COVID-19.

"There is no scientific evidence to this effect," he said.
TAGS: #coronavirus #India #Patajanjali
first published: May 4, 2021 09:13 am

