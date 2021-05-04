Patanjali's Coronil out of stock even though IMA calls it ‘unscientific product’ for COVID-19 treatment: Report

Representative image of a store in Ahmedabad, India selling Patanjali Ayurved products. (Image: Reuters/Amit Dave)

Amid a deadly second wave of COVID-19, Patanjali's Coronil tablets are flying off the shelves though medical professionals have refuted its claims of efficacy.

The tablets are out of stock at chemists and pharmacy stores across the country, even in major cities such as Delhi, Gurgaon, and Bengaluru, The Economic Times reported.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

In February, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) criticised and refuted Patanjali's claims that Coronil is the first evidence-based medicine for the coronavirus, and asked Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan whether the release of the "falsely fabricated unscientific product" was justified.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"We ran out of Coronil tablets/kit over the last few weeks due to high demand," Kapil Pangasa, owner of a general store on Delhi's Prithvi Raj Road, told The Economic Times.

Distributors in Mumbai have been receiving a barrage of 100-200 calls a day from customers, the report said. In Maharashtra, the sale of Coronil without proper certification from health organisations is not permitted.

JA Jayalal, national president of the IMA, told the publication that the IMA has disputed Patanjali's claim that Coronil can be used as a therapeutic drug for COVID-19.

"There is no scientific evidence to this effect," he said.