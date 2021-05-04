Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Tamil Nadu announces new Covid-19 restrictions including closure of grocery shops by noon

Coronavirus LIVE Update | Three Indian-American siblings raise over USD280,000 for medical supplies in India.
Founders of a non-profit organisation, Little Mentors", they reached out to their school friends and families for funds so that they could arrange life-saving equipment like oxygen concentrators and ventilators for needy patients and hospitals in and around Delhi. "Our only request is to return it (the equipment) when it's not further needed as the next patient can use it, said 15-year-old triplets Gia, Karina and Armaan Gupta.
This is important as supply of these equipment is very scarce and the affected population is enormous, they said. The triplets said they also plan to keep a database of the needy population so that supply could be properly directed.