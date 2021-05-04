Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Tamil Nadu announces new Covid-19 restrictions including closure of grocery shops by noon

May 04, 2021 / 08:17 AM IST

Coronavirus LIVE Update | North Korea warns its people to brace for a prolonged struggle against the coronavirus, claiming that broadening outbreak.

Isolated North Korea is warning its people to brace for a prolonged struggle against the coronavirus, claiming that broadening outbreaks and muddled immunisation programmes in other countries show vaccines aren't the ultimate solution. The column published on Pyongyang's official Rodong Sinmun newspaper came amid questions on when and how vaccines would arrive in North Korea.

The North has claimed a perfect record in keeping out COVID-19, but outside experts have doubted the claim, given its poor health infrastructure and a porous border it shares with China, its economic lifeline. Rodong took an apparent shot at India's anti-virus campaign without naming the country.

It said a certain nation that had exported vaccines it produced while publicly insisting that it considers the evil virus as defeated, was now experiencing explosive growth in infections driven by more contagious virus variants after it had eased social distancing. The cases of other countries provide further proof that vaccines aren't an all-around solution, the newspaper wrote.