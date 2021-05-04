MARKET NEWS

May 04, 2021 / 07:55 AM IST

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Tamil Nadu announces new Covid-19 restrictions including closure of grocery shops by noon

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 15.71 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates:  So far, India has recorded over 1.99 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 2,18,959 deaths. A total of 1,62,93,003 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 34,13,642 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 17.13 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate now stands at 81.77 percent.
Globally, more than 15.31 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 32.09 lakh have died so far. India has begun the third phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 18 years of age will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for three vaccines -- Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 15.71 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
  • May 04, 2021 / 08:19 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Update | Three Indian-American siblings raise over USD280,000 for medical supplies in India.
     

    Founders of a non-profit organisation, Little Mentors", they reached out to their school friends and families for funds so that they could arrange life-saving equipment like oxygen concentrators and ventilators for needy patients and hospitals in and around Delhi. "Our only request is to return it (the equipment) when it's not further needed as the next patient can use it, said 15-year-old triplets Gia, Karina and Armaan Gupta.

    This is important as supply of these equipment is very scarce and the affected population is enormous, they said. The triplets said they also plan to keep a database of the needy population so that supply could be properly directed. 

  • May 04, 2021 / 08:17 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Update | North Korea warns its people to brace for a prolonged struggle against the coronavirus, claiming that broadening outbreak.

    Isolated North Korea is warning its people to brace for a prolonged struggle against the coronavirus, claiming that broadening outbreaks and muddled immunisation programmes in other countries show vaccines aren't the ultimate solution. The column published on Pyongyang's official Rodong Sinmun newspaper came amid questions on when and how vaccines would arrive in North Korea. 

    The North has claimed a perfect record in keeping out COVID-19, but outside experts have doubted the claim, given its poor health infrastructure and a porous border it shares with China, its economic lifeline. Rodong took an apparent shot at India's anti-virus campaign without naming the country. 

    It said a certain nation that had exported vaccines it produced while publicly insisting that it considers the evil virus as defeated, was now experiencing explosive growth in infections driven by more contagious virus variants after it had eased social distancing. The cases of other countries provide further proof that vaccines aren't an all-around solution, the newspaper wrote. 

  • May 04, 2021 / 07:55 AM IST

    Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates | Tamil Nadu announces more restrictions to curb Covid spread

    The Tamil Nadu government yesterday announced more restrictions as part of its COVID-19 containment strategy, including a bar on running shops other than those selling essentials like vegetables and provisions. An official release said with effect from May 6 to 20, vegetable and provision shops located in commercial complexes have to remain closed while standalone shops can be open only till noon with 50 percent customers. (PTI)

  • May 04, 2021 / 07:32 AM IST

    Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates | Israel to send medical equipment to India

    Israel will be sending life-saving equipment to India throughout the week to assist it in the fight against coronavirus, said a statement issued in Jerusalem. The medical equipment to be sent to India include oxygen generators and respirators. The equipment will be delivered through a series of flights throughout the week starting today, the press release said. (PTI)

  • May 04, 2021 / 07:31 AM IST

    Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates | US flights with medical supplies for India delayed till tomorrow

    US Air Force flights that were scheduled to leave for India with essential life-saving supplies have been delayed till tomorrow due to maintenance issues, the Pentagon said yesterday. We just received word from USTRANSCOM that the flights for India are "delayed until at least Wednesday due to maintenance issues", a Pentagon spokesperson said. So far, only two US Air Force flights have landed in India. Three US Air Force C-5 Super Galaxies and one C-17 Globemaster were scheduled to leave for India Monday to deliver critical supplies amid a surge in coronavirus cases there. (PTI)

  • May 04, 2021 / 07:28 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 192 countries and territories. Today is the 335th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

