'Goosebumps': Chennai-Dhaka flight passengers on witnessing Chandrayaan-3 launch

The footage was captured on a flight headed to Dhaka from Chennai. (Image: @DrPVVenkitakri1/Twitter)

The nation witnessed the much-awaited launch of India’s third lunar mission Chandryaan-3 on July 14. The moment when the spacecraft took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, was a proud one indeed. People from all over the country either watched it on television or streamed it live from the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Twitter handle.

However, some lucky ones had the chance to catch a glimpse of it from an airplane. Yes, you read that right.

What so happened that the take-off was captured on video by a passenger from their plane window. The incredible clip has obviously gone viral online and it is too good to miss out.

The now-viral video was shared on Twitter by Dr P V Venkitakrishnan, former director of ISRO’s Propulsion Complex. As per reports, the footage was captured on an IndiGo flight headed to Dhaka from Chennai. The rocket can be seen lifting off in the sky and the moment was just mind-blowing to say the least.

“Launch of Chandrayaan 3 from flight. Sometime after take-off from Chennai to Dhaka flight, pilot announced to watch this historical event,” read the caption of the post.

Netizens were simply blown away after watching the clip and shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“This is best thing I saw today on the internet,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “Absolutely wow.”

Some users even called the passengers on the plane lucky to have witnessed the rocket launch.

ISRO also gave an update on the Chandrayaan-3 mission and mentioned that the rocket is now in an orbit, which when closest to Earth is at 173 km and farthest from Earth is at 41,762 km. The health of the spacecraft was “normal”. The soft landing on moon’s surface is scheduled at 5.47pm on August 23.