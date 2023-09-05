A passenger wanted to call the cops on a flight attendant because he pointed a finger at him. What happened next

An American Airlines flight became the epicentre of a heated dispute over overhead bin space, eventually leading in a passenger's forceful removal from the aircraft during boarding. The dramatic confrontation, captured on video and subsequently posted on Reddit, has ignited a frenzy on social media.
Tempers flared as passengers boarded the American Airlines flight, with one traveller, clad in a vibrant yellow T-shirt, at the centre of the storm. He clashed with a member of the cabin crew, igniting a fiery debate over the allocation of space within the overhead storage compartments, The Independent reported.
“This guy put his luggage up here; now we don’t have any space,” the irate passenger said. He repeated his grievances, proclaiming, "Now there's no space. He's got no space."
Caught in the crossfire, a cabin crew member appealed for calm, saying, "Please stop," and added, "I'm going to ask you one more time." However, the situation escalated when the passenger took offense at the employee's hand gesture, issuing a startling threat, "Don't point at me, don't point your finger at me. You point your finger at me one more time, I am going to call the police."
Visibly astonished, the steward vehemently denied the finger-pointing allegation, urging the passenger to cease the luggage-related dispute. With a touch of disbelief, he responded, "You're going to call the police on me? OK."
American Airlines passenger who was playing “luggage police” with how fellow passengers were were using the overhead bin space, is kicked off the flight. pic.twitter.com/lqpan4Orzv
— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 1, 2023
Adding a troubling layer to the incident, the same passenger has been accused of making appalling racist comments directed at another traveller who placed his luggage in an overhead bin.
Many viewers fixated on the passenger's extraordinary threat to summon the police over a pointed finger on Reddit.
One commenter couldn't resist a touch of sarcasm, jesting, "Hello police? Yes, a man pointed his finger at me." Another expressed sympathy for the flight attendant caught in the middle, describing them as a "very nice person."
