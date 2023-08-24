Pakistani man’s hilarious take on Chandrayaan-3: ‘hum toh already chaand pe hain’

Screengrab from a video shared on YouTube by 'Real entertainment tv'

A Pakistani man is earning plaudits for using topical humour to criticise the lack of infrastructure in the country. Asked to comment on India’s moon mission success, the man replied by saying Pakistanis are already living on the moon – “Vo toh paise laga keg aye hain na, hum toh already chaand pe reh rahe hain (They spent money on going there, we are already living on the moon),” he quipped.

When the puzzled interviewer, a YouTuber, asked him to elaborate further on this strange claim, the Pakistani man obliged with a big smile on his face. “Does the moon have water? No – and we also don’t have water,” he explained.

“Does the moon have gas? No. Neither do we,” he continued as those around him, including his interviewer, chuckled in amusement. Finally, he concluded by saying the moon does not have electricity, and neither do the people of Pakistan. He pointed to the area behind him as an example, which did indeed seem to be experiencing a power cut.



A snippet of his interview was shared on Twitter, where Indians and Pakistanis alike were amused by his sense of humour. The larger interview was first shared by YouTuber Sohaib Chaudhry on his YouTube channel ‘Real entertainment tv’.

On X, the microblogging platform formerly known as Twitter, the interview has racked up 6 lakh views in a day. Many in the comments section praised the man for his sense of humour, while others simply dropped laughing face emojis.

“This is so cool. Paki sense of humour is lit,” wrote one commenter. “You have to concede it to them. Pakistanis have the best sense of humor even in most difficult of times. No wonder they produced best stand up performers,” another opined.

India scripted history on August 23 by becoming the first country to successfully execute a soft landing near the moon’s south pole. With the success of its Chandrayaan-3 mission, it has joined an elite league of three nations – United States, China and Russia – that have a rover on the lunar surface.