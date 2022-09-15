English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Retail Stock Investors & Traders Conclave, 23rd-25th Sept @999 INR just for PRO. Price increasing soon
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Pak actor, in hot water for throwing plastic bags in river, blames Covid brain fog

    Pakistani actor Resham apologised on Wednesday for throwing plastic bags into a river even as she blamed the after-effects of Covid-19 for her “recklessness.”

    Moneycontrol News
    September 15, 2022 / 02:28 PM IST
    Screengrabs from a video shared on Facebook by Resham (therealresham/Facebook)

    Screengrabs from a video shared on Facebook by Resham (therealresham/Facebook)


    Pakistani actor Resham apologised on Wednesday for throwing plastic bags into a river even as she blamed the after-effects of Covid-19 for her “recklessness.”

    On Sunday, the 53-year-old actor uploaded a video that shows her throwing food into a river to feed fish, local media reported. After emptying bread and meat into the water, however, Resham also threw the plastic packaging into the very same river, an act that earned her massive backlash on social media.


    As people slammed her for polluting water bodies with plastic waste, Resham apologised with am Instagram video and statements that she issued to several Pakistani publications.

    She told Geo TV that Covid-induced brain fog was to blame. “People are targetting me as if I have committed a sin and all the floods and catastrophe has happened because of me,” she said.

    “I have had Covid twice and its effects are still there. I forget things and don't remember what I did four hours ago. This is why I did not realise what I was going to do and threw the bags in recklessness,” she further explained.







    View this post on Instagram


    A post shared by therealresham (@therealresham)

    Close

    Related stories


    In an Instagram video, she said her act was unintentional. “I am against any kind of wastage... I made a mistake, the biggest mistake of my career. I accept it,” she said.

    She also told The Friday Times that she was on her way back from visiting a flood-hit area when she stopped to feed aquatic animals. Resham slammed ‘selective outrage’ as she asked why so much attention was being given to her act. “Women are gang raped here every day. Violence against women is commonplace,” she said.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Covid #Pakistan #plastic waste #Resham
    first published: Sep 15, 2022 02:26 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.