Over 200 kg of pasta dumped in a US neighbourhood, Twitter wondering 'whodunit'

The massive amounts of pasta dumped in New Jersey's Old Bridge Township. (Image: jochnowitzforOBcouncil/Facebook)

Residents of Old Bridge Township in New Jersey, US, were shocked to find heaps of macaroni and spaghetti dumped near a creek in their neighbourhood.

Nina Jochnowitz, a resident of the area, expressed her surprise and frustration on Facebook, saying, "THEY GOT THE MESSAGE!!! The township came and cleaned up the entire river basin. The Mayor and his posse continue to ignore the Sixth Ward."

She continued: “For us in the 6th ward it comes and no surprise when we see the dumping of construction and other garbage spewed in all of the neighborhoods. This week, there was a new type of dumping, of excessive food, PASTA.”

According to Jochnowitz’s estimate, more than 500 pounds of pasta were dumped adjacent to the streams intersecting with Hilliard and Mimi.

She also said the incident has been reported to the township administrator with a dig at authorities.

Another user on social media shared pictures of the pasta dump and expressed their curiosity, saying, "someone very mysteriously dumped 3-400 pounds of pasta in the woods in old bridge, nj …… I need to know everything."

One Twitter user had a guess: "Happened in Veterans Park. Pretty strange. Not a lot of Italian restaurant around that area. My guess would be the Moose Lodge did it. Often times they have events."

Many joked with one user saying, "Is any of it salvageable/could you grab some for me". Another user did some wordplay: "Once they catch someone they'll end up in the penne-tentiary."

Dumping waste, including food, in residential areas is not only illegal but also harmful to the environment and the community. Apart from the unsightly mess it creates, it can also have serious environmental consequences. Food waste that is left to rot can attract pests, such as rats and insects, that can spread disease.

Jochnowitz’s Facebook post prompted quick action from the residents of the township who got together to clean the mess up but it is still unclear who dumped all that pasta.