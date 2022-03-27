Oscars 2022: For the first time in history, 3 women will host the Academy Awards

Oscars 2022: Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes will host this year's Academy Awards. (Image credit: @amyschumer/Instagram)

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes will create history on Monday as they share the stage and host the 94th Oscars ceremony.

It is also the first time since 2018 that the Oscars ceremony will have a host and the first time in 35 years it has had three presenters on the stage. The last time this happened was in 1987 when the ceremony was hosted by Goldie Hawn, Chevy Chase and Paul Hogan.

The announcement was made on television. “Good morning, America. I’m not sure who thought this was a good idea," the I Feel Pretty actor said. "But I am hosting the Oscars along with my good friends Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall."

The 40-year old expressed her excitement on Instagram too. "Let’s goooooooo!!!!! Honored to be performing with these legends and Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall this was my big news," she posted.

Later, Hall, Sykes, and Schumer had issued a joint statement which said: “We want people to get ready to have a good time. It’s been a while.”

First time Academy Awards producer Will Packer said this year’s show “will be about uniting movie lovers,” reported abc 7.

“It’s apropos that we’ve lined up three of the most dynamic, hilarious women with very different comedic styles. I know the fun Regina, Amy and Wanda will be having will translate to our audience as well. Many surprises in store. Expect the unexpected!” the filmmaker added.

The last time the Academy Awards was hosted by a woman was in 2014 with Ellen DeGeneres at the helm.