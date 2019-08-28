Oppo Reno 2, Reno 2Z, Reno 2F launched in India: Price, specifications and availability

Oppo has launched the Reno 2 series in India. The new series consists of three new smartphones, Reno 2, Reno 2F, and Reno 2Z. The USP of Reno 2 is its quad-camera system with 20x Zoom, apart from the all-screen design and a shark-fin pop-up camera.

Reno 2

The Reno 2 sits between the Reno and Reno 10x Zoom launched earlier this year in India. The smartphone has been priced at Rs 36,990 for the 8GB + 256GB variant and would be available in Ocean Blue and Luminous Black colour options, starting September 10.

It has the same 6.55-inch AMOLED, notch-less display found in the original Reno series. The chin bezel is thicker compared to the sides, but the Reno still manages to get an impressive 93.1 screen-to-body ratio with a 20:9 aspect ratio and DCI-P3 colour gamut.

For added protection, Reno 2’s screen would come with Corning Gorilla Glass 6. It would also have an in-display fingerprint scanner like the first-generation Reno devices.

Under the hood, Reno 2 gets powered by a Snapdragon 730G AIE Octa-core processor and Adreno 618 GPU. The SoC is paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal memory. For mobile gamers, Reno 2 features Game Boost 3.0 which would adjust the phone’s performance for an enhanced gaming experience.

To back the performance, there is a massive 4,000 mAh battery with support for 20W VOOC Flash charge 3.0 via USB Type-C.

In optics, the smartphone comes with a quad-camera setup at the rear consisting of a primary 48MP Sony IMX586 f/1.7 sensor and an 8MP 116-degree ultra-wide-angle sensor. The other two sensors include a 13MP telephoto lens and a 2MP portrait sensor.

It’s rear camera can shoot at 2x optical zoom, 5x hybrid zoom and 20x digital zoom. It also supports two exclusive design filters and has an Ultra Dark mode as well for shooting in low-light.

For image stabilisation, the Reno 2 comes with support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS). Reno 2 also supports Ultra Steady Mode that stabilises any shake experienced while capturing videos.

The phone sports a 16MP f/2.0 shark-fin pop-up camera at the front.

Reno 2 runs on Android 9.0 based on Color OS 6.1 out of the box. Do check out our Oppo Reno 2 review coming up soon on our website.

Reno 2Z

Reno 2Z is placed in the middle in terms of specifications and pricing in the Reno 2 series. It features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 1080*2340 resolution and has an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Performance unit on the Reno 2Z includes a MediaTek P90 SoC with 8GB RAM+256GB ROM and a 4,000 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging. Like the Reno 2, the Reno 2Z features Game Boost 3.0 for an enhanced gaming experience.

Cameras at the back include a 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP setup. A 16MP pop-up camera takes care of selfies on the Reno 2Z.

Reno 2Z is priced at Rs 29,990 for the variant. It would be available in Sky White, Luminous Black and Polar Light colours starting September 6.

Reno 2F

The Reno 2F is the most affordable smartphone launched under the Reno 2 series. It gets the same 6.53-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 1080*2340 resolution and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

As for the internals, the Reno 2F gets powered by a MediaTek Helio P90 processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal memory.

For imaging, the Reno 2F, also, features quad cameras at the back with a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP sensor setup. It misses out on OIS but gets EIS.