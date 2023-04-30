'Never felt as safe to be an Indian': Wife of man rescued from war-torn Sudan

Meenakshi Agrawal and (right) her husband with Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan. (Image credit: @Meenakshiagra17/twitter)

A woman whose husband was trapped in war-torn Sudan and was rescued during Operation Kaveri has thanked the Centre for springing into action. Sharing that her husband was one of the first batches of Indians to return to the homeland, Meenakshi Agrawal said that she never felt as safe being an Indian.

A Feng Shui consultant, Agarwal, had first sought help from the government via a tweet on April 21. After her husband landed in Delhi, she wrote, "My husband is the first person to reach India back last night from Sudan. Within 24 hours of my tweet, the government sprung into action. I have never felt as safe to be an Indian as I feel today. While other countries evacuated their diplomats first, we prioritised our citizens."



Praising the Ministry of External Affairs, Agarwal added, "Your call centre, the kindness of your staff has been outstanding. Ambassador Akbar in Khartoum and Anil Kumar his second in command have been super helpful and available to the citizens stuck there."

She also thanked the army officer who travelled with her husband and the Indian Air Force (IAF). "Grewal, Major you are a hero for flying out my husband and so many others. IAF, your patience and strength, your smiling face gave reassurance and hope to all."

The man was also spotted with Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan apparently at Sudan's Jeddah airport.

India brought home another batch of 229 people on Sunday under its mission to evacuate stranded Indians from violence-hit Sudan.

The fresh batch of evacuees arrived in Bengaluru, a day after 365 people returned from the African country to Delhi.

"Operation Kaveri: One more flight brings back 229 passengers to Bengaluru," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted.

Under the evacuation mission, 754 people arrived in India in two batches on Friday. The total number of Indians who have been brought back home from Sudan now stands at 1,954, according to official data.

(With inputs from PTI)

