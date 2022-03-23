Only women cabin crew, pilot, passengers? Jet Airways CEO’s take on weight vs fuel savings

Jet Airways Sanjiv Kapoor said that flying with lower weight does amount to more fuel savings.

Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor on Wednesday responded to queries that if airlines hired only women to be their flight crew, would they save crores on fuel since women are considered to be lighter than men and planes carrying less heavy weights consume lesser fuel.

It started when a Twitter user Vishal Srivastava tagged various Indian airlines in a tweet and asked why they have men in their cabin crew.

"If you operate with female cabin crew you can save 100 kg on cabin crew. If Rs 1,000 per flight, if you operate 100 flight per day you will save Rs 3.65 crore per year," he tweeted.

To this, the CEO of Jet Airlines responded, "Extending that logic, imagine the savings if one were to carry only female passengers! Or charge male passengers more!" He further added, "Why stop at cabin crew? Why not female-only pilots? Another 1.8cr saved annually, using this example."

Admitting that lower weight does amount to more fuel savings, Sanjiv Kapoor said the move would be a form of gender discrimination.

IndiGo is one of the few airlines in the country which has an all-female cabin crew and on International Women's Day, Aditya Ghosh, president of the airline had stated: "For IndiGo, the celebration of the “International Women’s Day” is not just about having all women flight once a year, but it’s about believing in Girl Power and seeing them as equal partners at every stage of life."

"IndiGo is one of the few airlines in the country which has an all-female Cabin Crew and the female Cockpit Crew Members make about 10% of the total Indian pilot strength."