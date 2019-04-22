OnePlus to announce launch date of OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro on April 23

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has announced that the company would announce the launch date of its upcoming flagship device on April 23. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is expected to unveil two new smartphones, namely, the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro.



Stay tuned next Tuesday for our launch event announcement

— Pete Lau (@petelau2007) April 19, 2019

Lau took it to Twitter to inform OnePlus fans about the date of the announcement. ‘Stay tuned next Tuesday for our launch event announcement’, read the tweet.

Lau dropped a five-second teaser video of an upcoming ‘new device’ last week. The video does not reveal much information about the device. The video has a mostly dark background with some light shone on the device.

With the teaser video, Lau also posted that the OnePlus device will ‘unleash a new era of Fast and Smooth’. By the looks of it, Lau’s hint leads to previous rumours of the curved screen on the OnePlus 7 Pro, which would have an edge-to-edge display.

From what we know so far, OnePlus is upping the display game on the OnePlus 7 Pro with a QHD+ Super AMOLED display and a 90 Hz refresh rate. Most smartphones have displays with a 60 Hz refresh rate. This would also be the first OnePlus device to feature a QHD+ display.

The Pro variant would feature a triple camera setup comprising of a 48MP primary sensor, a 16MP wide-angle lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

For the standard OnePlus 7, it would feature a slightly smaller 6.4-inch display with a water-drop notch on top. The device would house a dual camera setup with a primary 48MP sensor at the rear. Like the Pro variant, the standard OnePlus 7 would also run on Snapdragon 855 SoC.