OnePlus CEO drops official teaser of upcoming flagship device, likely OnePlus 7 Pro

After several rumours and reports on the OnePlus 7, the company’s CEO has finally dropped a teaser of the upcoming flagship. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau released the first official teaser of the OnePlus 7 which he claims is ‘Fast and Smooth’.



Excited to share the next product from OnePlus will unleash a new era of Fast and Smooth. Especially Smooth! Smooth is more challenging than Fast - a true test of hardware and software.

The new product is just beautiful - I can't wait for you to see it!pic.twitter.com/yPU9sEbeIv — Pete Lau (@petelau2007) April 17, 2019

OnePlus fans became curious after Lau wrote on Twitter about the 'upcoming new device’ . The next day, he put up a five-second teaser video of the upcoming flagship which does not reveal much information.

The video has a mostly dark background with some light shone on the device. With the teaser video, Lau also posted that the OnePlus device will ‘unleash a new era of Fast and Smooth’.

By the looks of it, Lau’s hint leads to previous rumours of the curved screen on the OnePlus 7 Pro, which would have an edge-to-edge display.

Lau and OnePlus have been tight-lipped on the features of the OnePlus 7 and the rumoured Pro model. However, a tipster has leaked more details of the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Exclusive for @AndroidCentral! Some details about the OnePlus 7 Pro:

-Quad HD+ Super AMOLED “90hz” Display

-USB 3.1

-WARP Charge at 30W, 4000mAH Battery

-Dual Speakers

-Triple Camera Setup (Wide Angle and Telephoto)

More at:https://t.co/MGRIRUzeo5#OnePlus7Pro #OnePlus7

Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/JlA0FyiYQJ — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) April 17, 2019

According to Ishan Agarwal, the OnePlus 7 Pro will sport a QHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate.Till date, OnePlus has been offering 1080p displays on its devices, and a spec bump on the Pro model is a significant upgrade. Add to it the 90 Hz refresh rate which is currently second to the Razer phone.

The Pro variant would support WARP charge at 30W and a 4,000 mAh battery. It would have USB 3.1 and dual speakers at the bottom. Other details that we know so far from the leaked images of the OnePlus 7 Pro include a triple camera setup comprising of a 48MP primary sensor, a 16MP wide-angle lens and an 8MP telephoto lens, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

The standard OnePlus 7 would have a 6.4-inch display with a water-drop notch on top. The regular variant would have a dual camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor. It will have the same top-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC like the Pro variant.

Agarwal also mentioned that the launch event would take place on May 14 simultaneously in New York, United Kingdom and Bangalore.

OnePlus has not confirmed any of these details, but based on Agarwal’s record, the information cannot be dismissed.