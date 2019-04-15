OnePlus may launch OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro on May 14

OnePlus is said to be launching the OnePlus 7 series on May 14. The latest offering from the Chinese smartphone manufacturer would include two new devices, and a 5G variant coming later this year.



Okay, so I'm gonna stop with the estimations and give you all what you want. I can confirm that #OnePlus7 Series is launching globally on "14th May" 2019! Exactly 1 month left for #OnePlus' Flagship Killer to be revealed! According to earlier leak: #GoBeyondSpeed! #OnePlus7Pro pic.twitter.com/KlUpHjZms7

— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) April 14, 2019

Rumours of the upcoming OnePlus 7 have been floating on the internet for quite a while. Popular leakster Ishan Agarwal revealed that OnePlus would be launching the smartphones on May 14. He shared an image on Twitter which mentions the release date of the devices with some text written in Mandarin.

According to the tipster, OnePlus would launch the OnePlus 7 Pro alongside its standard OnePlus 7 during an event in May. The event date falls in line with the company’s flagship launch last year held on May 16.

Last week, Agarwal leaked specifications of the OnePlus 7 Pro that revealed the device would have a 6.67-inch Full HD+ curved screen like the Samsung Edge displays. The display would not have a notch meaning the Pro version could also have a pop-up selfie camera and a triple camera setup at the back.

The images also reveal that the OnePlus 7 Pro would have a triple camera setup comprising of 48MP + 16MP + 8MP sensors at the back. The phone would be powered by Snapdragon 855 and have internal storage of 256GB.

For the OnePlus 7, the standard variant is said to have a slightly smaller 6.5-inch AMOLED display with no bezels and a pop-up selfie camera. The smartphone would share the same SoC as its Pro variant. There is no information on the RAM and internal storage options on the standard variant. The device would pack a 4,150 mAh battery with Dash charging and run on Android 9.0. Few reports even claim that OnePlus would bring back the headphone jack with the OnePlus 7.

These specifications are based on rumours and should be taken with a pinch of salt. OnePlus has officially not announced the date of its next flagship killer nor has sent any invites for an event.