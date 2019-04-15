App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2019 05:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnePlus may launch OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro on May 14

Popular leakster Ishan Agarwal shared an image on Twitter which mentions the release date of the devices with some text written in Mandarin.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

OnePlus is said to be launching the OnePlus 7 series on May 14. The latest offering from the Chinese smartphone manufacturer would include two new devices, and a 5G variant coming later this year.

Rumours of the upcoming OnePlus 7 have been floating on the internet for quite a while. Popular leakster Ishan Agarwal revealed that OnePlus would be launching the smartphones on May 14. He shared an image on Twitter which mentions the release date of the devices with some text written in Mandarin. 

According to the tipster, OnePlus would launch the OnePlus 7 Pro alongside its standard OnePlus 7 during an event in May. The event date falls in line with the company’s flagship launch last year held on May 16.

Last week, Agarwal leaked specifications of the OnePlus 7 Pro that revealed the device would have a 6.67-inch Full HD+ curved screen like the Samsung Edge displays. The display would not have a notch meaning the Pro version could also have a pop-up selfie camera and a triple camera setup at the back.

The images also reveal that the OnePlus 7 Pro would have a triple camera setup comprising of 48MP + 16MP + 8MP sensors at the back. The phone would be powered by Snapdragon 855 and have internal storage of 256GB. 

related news

For the OnePlus 7, the standard variant is said to have a slightly smaller 6.5-inch AMOLED display with no bezels and a pop-up selfie camera. The smartphone would share the same SoC as its Pro variant. There is no information on the RAM and internal storage options on the standard variant. The device would pack a 4,150 mAh battery with Dash charging and run on Android 9.0. Few reports even claim that OnePlus would bring back the headphone jack with the OnePlus 7. 

These specifications are based on rumours and should be taken with a pinch of salt. OnePlus has officially not announced the date of its next flagship killer nor has sent any invites for an event. 
First Published on Apr 15, 2019 05:01 pm

tags #OnePlus #OnePlus 7 #OnePlus 7 Pro

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

World Cup 2019 India Squad: Rishabh Pant, Ambati Rayudu out, Dinesh Ka ...

Shah Rukh Khan as Iron Man, Katrina Kaif as Black Widow: Bollywood act ...

Exclusive: Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara come together for Netflix's ...

Bharat Poster: Salman Khan looks promising in his elderly look from th ...

Game of Thrones 8 premiere episode written update: Jon Snow and Daener ...

Saaho: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s chemistry is too hot to handle ...

Exclusive: Rani Mukerji’s brother makes film on bipolar disorder; sp ...

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are picking up projects that they can s ...

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 1 Review: Sansa Stark looks confident ...

Viral Photo of Sambit Patra Kneeling on Pakistan Turns Out to be Fake

Mercedes-Benz Maker Daimler Faces Probe Over New Cheating Software

India Successfully Test Fires 1,000-km Range Sub-Sonic Cruise Missile ...

Game of Thrones S8 E2 Preview: The White Walkers Are Here, Where are t ...

Child Rights Panel Seeks Report From District Magistrates After Minors ...

Maisie Williams: Even if Game of Thrones is the Greatest Thing I Ever ...

Game of Thrones Season 8: Best Ways to Avoid Spoilers

TS Intermediate Results 2019: When and Where to Check Your Telangana I ...

NASA Invites People to Share Picture on Earth Day

How new ITR forms for FY18-19 notified by the Income Tax department wi ...

Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha elections 2019: Aggressive Congress chief minis ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Why is Prime Minister Modi so obsessed with ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

GoT season 8 episode 1 review: Final season kicks off with an uneven ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends higher, Nifty near 11,700; Tata Motors surge ...

It's The Economy: Sharp fall in private sector investments, exports la ...

Brokerages bullish on TCS post Q4 results; should you buy?

Mutual funds, rating agencies and the folly of loans against promoter ...

In Thiruvananthapuram, BJP's hopes lie in Sabarimala factor, support f ...

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1 review: A How To Train Your Dragon ...

EC crackdown on poll code violations unmistakable, but more gumption n ...

Jet Airways crisis: Crucial day for airline as lenders meet today; fin ...

Julian Assange will cooperate with Swedish authorities regarding rape ...

Premier League: Unstoppable Liverpool continue resurgence as toothless ...

In 'Daani, The Generous One', Krishan Chandar writes of shared hunger ...

Fashioning the dancing body: Tracing the evolution of the Bharatanatya ...

Huawei P30 Pro review: Complete package with a giant leap for smartpho ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.