OnePlus 7 Pro leaked images point at a curved screen with no notch, three cameras

OnePlus 7 has been creating a lot of buzz in India and around the world before its launch. The smartphone is expected to launch in May.

However, as per a report, OnePlus is planning to launch a premium Pro model, alongside the OnePlus 7.

Images of the OnePlus 7 Pro have leaked online. The photos uploaded by IT Station on Chinese micro-blogging website Weibo reveal key specifications of the device.

The OnePlus 7 Pro would have a curved screen on both the sides, like the Samsung Edge displays. The display would not have a notch meaning the Pro version could also have a pop-up selfie camera and a triple camera setup at the back.

The ‘About’ section in the Settings of OnePlus 7 Pro leaked image reveals that the model number of the device mentioned in the image is GM1915.



BTW, I have just got the model numbers of the OnePlus 7 Variants confirmed so here they are:

GM1901,03,05 -> OnePlus 7

GM1911,13,15,17 -> OnePlus 7 Pro

GM1920 -> OnePlus 7 Pro 5G

PS: Still not 100% Sure, maybe for development only.https://t.co/UnInwWs7FI#OnePlus7 #OnePlus7Pro pic.twitter.com/kYvjLyBkLC

— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) April 9, 2019

According to popular leakster Ishan Agarwal, OnePlus devices to be launched this year will have the model numbers GM1901,03,05, GM1911,13,15,17 and GM1920 for the standard OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro 5G respectively.

The images also reveal that the OnePlus 7 Pro would have a triple camera setup comprising of 48MP + 16MP + 8MP sensors at the back. The phone would be powered by Snapdragon 855 and have internal storage of 256GB.

No details on the release date are mentioned in the post. However, it is expected to release in the first half of 2019 alongside the OnePlus 7.