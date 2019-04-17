OnePlus CEO could reveal details about a 'new device', likely to be OnePlus 7

OnePlus is rumoured to launch three devices this year, out of which two are expected to be launched next month. A recent report suggests that OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro on May 14. The company may confirm the date today (April 17) as OnePlus CEO has hinted that a new device may arrive soon.



I know you guys are stoked to hear about the new device - check back to see my post this Wednesday

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau took to Twitter to give OnePlus fans a hint about the company’s next device. The CEO requested to check to see his post on April 17.

The company’s co-founder Carl Pei retweeted the tweet with a ‘Hands raised over the head’ emoji. This is a typical OnePlus move wherein the company’s marketing team builds up the hype for its upcoming devices.

The CEO may reveal the launch dates of OnePlus 7 today followed by a series of specifications that are confirmed on the flagship killer in the coming days.

If rumours are to be believed, OnePlus is planning to launch two devices in May under its 2019 lineup.

For the first time, it is likely that the company would launch a Pro variant of its flagship device called OnePlus 7 Pro. The Pro variant is expected to sport a massive 6.67-inch Full HD+ curved screen with a pop-up selfie camera. The rear camera is expected to have three lenses with the primary one being a 48MP sensor.

#OnePlus May 14th launch event: #OnePlus7 ≈ 6.4" flat display / waterdrop notch front camera / dual rear camera with 48MP as primary #OnePlus7Pro ≈ 6.64" curved display / pop-up front camera / triple rear camera with 48MP as primary + Telephoto + Ultra Wide#OnePlus7PRO5G

The standard OnePlus 7 is rumoured to have a 6.4-inch display with a water-drop notch on the front for the camera, according to popular leakster OnLeaks. This is contrary to the previous reports that stated the OnePlus 7 would have a pop-up camera like its Pro variant. OnLeaks also revealed that the standard device would have a dual camera setup with a 48MP sensor.

The tipster has proven to be accurate with his leaks multiple times. However, we will have to wait till Lau’s announcement to know more details on the upcoming OnePlus devices.