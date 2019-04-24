App
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2019 09:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro to launch in India on May 14: Everything you need to know

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has given some hints about what users can expect from the next generation of ‘Flagship Killers’.

Pranav Hegde
OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus 7 series next month. The company has officially confirmed that OnePlus is launching two new devices on May 14 in the event that would be hosted in four cities simultaneously.

OnePlus’s official Twitter handle uploaded a video confirming the launch of the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. The India launch event would be held in Bangalore at 8.15 PM.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has given some hints about what users can expect from the next generation of ‘Flagship Killers’.  Lau has promised revolutionary display technology on both OnePlus 7 handsets. Lau tweeted that OnePlus’s next devices would ‘unleash a new era of Fast and Smooth’

This claim by Lau falls in line with the report that the OnePlus 7 Pro would have a 90Hz display. Not just that, the Pro variant is rumoured to have a curved, edge-to-edge screen. The five-second teaser video uploaded by Lau also confirms the rumoured spec. 

Other rumoured specifications include a huge 6.64-inch QHD+ curved screen with no notch. A leaked image of the OnePlus 7 Pro revealed that the device would have a Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. A leak by tipster Max J states that the OnePlus 7 Pro would come in a 12GB + 256GB variant as well.

The Pro variant would house a triple camera setup at the rear comprising of 48MP + 16MP + 8MP lenses. The front camera would have a pop-up mechanism. The OnePlus 7 Pro would come packed with a 4,000 mAh battery and support WARP charge at 30W. It would have USB 3.1 and dual speakers at the bottom. Lau has confirmed that there would be a 5G-ready version of the OnePlus 7 Pro.

The standard OnePlus 7, on the other hand, would have a water-drop notch on a slightly smaller 6.4-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels. The camera department would be handled by a 48MP f/1.7 primary sensor and a 5MP depth sensor. It could come in two variants of 6GB + 128GB storage and 8GB + 256GB storage, both paired with Snapdragon 855 SoC. In terms of battery, Max states the standard OnePlus 7 would come with a 3,700 mAh battery and support 20W fast charging. 

The OnePlus 7 series event will be live-streamed on the company’s YouTube, Twitter and Facebook accounts. 
First Published on Apr 24, 2019 09:46 am

tags #OnePlus #OnePlus 7 #OnePlus 7 Pro

