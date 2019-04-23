App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2019 04:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CEO Pete Lau promises revolutionary display technology on both upcoming OnePlus 7 handsets

Pete Lau already promised the new display would be “super-smooth and very crisp”.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

The OnePlus 7 Pro is easily one of the most anticipated phones arriving this year. The Pro version of the OnePlus 7 will likely go head-to-head with flagship handsets like the Huawei P30 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus and LG V50 ThinQ.

And, while the OnePlus 7 Pro will likely see a heftier price-tag than regular OnePlus standards, the heftier price-tag will bring more innovative features to the fold. While we’re expecting to see a 5G model of the OnePlus 7; the company isn’t the first to deliver a 5G handset with Samsung, Huawei, LG, and Xiaomi all debuting 5G smartphones in 2019.

One of the most prominent features coming to the OnePlus 7 Pro was recently teased through a tweet on the company CEO, Pete Lau’s official Twitter handle.

Lau already promised the new display would be “super-smooth and very crisp”. Several rumours about a 90Hz display have already surfaced, and Lau also used three Os in ‘smooth’ instead of two: Considering 90Hz is 3/2 of 60Hz, the typical smartphone refresh rate.

related news

60-plus refresh rates are not common in smartphone displays, only a handful of phones feature displays above 60Hz. Both editions of the Razer Phone featured 120Hz LCD panels, while Asus’ ROG Phone was the first to feature a 90 Hz refresh rate over 60Hz on an OLED panel.

Not only does a 90Hz display offers a buttery smooth smartphone experience; it also allows consumers to fully utilise the phone’s ability to pump out more frames per second, 90 fps to be precise.
Company CEO Pete Lau has promised revolutionary display technology on both OnePlus 7 handsets. It will be interesting to see how both handsets are priced, especially considering the latest revelation, that they have invested three times more on the technology compared to other flagships.
First Published on Apr 23, 2019 03:58 pm

tags #OnePlus #smartphones #Technology

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: PM Narendra Modi meets his mom before castin ...

Disha Patani ditches the bikini for a T-shirt, gets trolled by fans on ...

Lok Sabha Elections: Sunny Deol is the newest entrant to the Bharatiya ...

Early spoiler free reviews of Avengers: Endgame suggest that the film ...

Lok Sabha Elections: Yogi Adityanath claims Rahul Gandhi is actually R ...

Exclusive: Deepika Padukone to soon start with second schedule of Chha ...

Lok Sabha Elections: Varun Gandhi appeals to Muslim voters after Manek ...

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora make the best out of their London ...

Lok Sabha Elections: After Swara Bhaskar, Kanhaiya Kumar finds an ally ...

BJP Accuses Trinamool of Threatening Voters in Hindu Villages in West ...

TV Actress Sara Khan Reveals Her Marriage Plans, Hints it Might Happen ...

AP ECET 2019: Admit Card Released, Download it at sche.ap.gov.in

TikTok Ban in India Causing Bytedance Losses Worth $500,000, Over 250 ...

Islamic State Claims Responsibility For Bombings in Sri Lanka's Church ...

'Too Scared to Go Out Now': Sri Lankan Cricketer Recounts Church Bombi ...

Nicolas Cage's Wife of Four Days Erika Koike Ready to Divorce, Asks fo ...

More Than 50 Feared Dead in Collapse at Myanmar Jade Mine

Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson to Star Together Again After 22 Years

Supreme Court issues contempt notice to Rahul Gandhi for remarks on Ra ...

Islamic State claims responsibility for Sri Lanka bombings

Why India needs to do much more on data privacy

BJP may not win all 26 seats in Gujarat, says Lokniti CSDS

Sri Lanka imposes emergency, says international network involved in at ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends marginally lower, Nifty below 11,600 as bank ...

Bitcoin jumps to a six-month high as 2019 rally grows

Mirae Asset Focused Fund: All you need to know

Broader global trends to determine market direction, says Tata Mutual ...

Sri Lanka bomb blasts: Precision intelligence warnings on Colombo were ...

Lack of coherent strategy and celebrity faces joining BJP, Congress li ...

CJI sexual harassment allegations: While safeguarding judicial indepen ...

Shah Rukh Khan claims he's taking a break to introspect before his nex ...

In 7 years, Kisan Credit Card loans more than doubled on the books of ...

Asian Athletics Championships: Tajinderpal Singh Toor's gold medal is ...

#Identitty: In Indu Harikumar’s illustrations, women own their sexua ...

Threading the needle: How a differently abled Dalit man from Belgaum m ...

OnePlus 7 Pro to be an 'ultra-premium smartphone' with a better displa ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.