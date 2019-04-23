CEO Pete Lau promises revolutionary display technology on both upcoming OnePlus 7 handsets

The OnePlus 7 Pro is easily one of the most anticipated phones arriving this year. The Pro version of the OnePlus 7 will likely go head-to-head with flagship handsets like the Huawei P30 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus and LG V50 ThinQ.

And, while the OnePlus 7 Pro will likely see a heftier price-tag than regular OnePlus standards, the heftier price-tag will bring more innovative features to the fold. While we’re expecting to see a 5G model of the OnePlus 7; the company isn’t the first to deliver a 5G handset with Samsung, Huawei, LG, and Xiaomi all debuting 5G smartphones in 2019.



Excited to share the next product from OnePlus will unleash a new era of Fast and Smooth. Especially Smooth! Smooth is more challenging than Fast - a true test of hardware and software.

The new product is just beautiful - I can't wait for you to see it! href="https://t.co/yPU9sEbeIv">pic.twitter.com/yPU9sEbeIv 17 April 2019

One of the most prominent features coming to the OnePlus 7 Pro was recently teased through a tweet on the company CEO, Pete Lau’s official Twitter handle.

Lau already promised the new display would be “super-smooth and very crisp”. Several rumours about a 90Hz display have already surfaced, and Lau also used three Os in ‘smooth’ instead of two: Considering 90Hz is 3/2 of 60Hz, the typical smartphone refresh rate.

60-plus refresh rates are not common in smartphone displays, only a handful of phones feature displays above 60Hz. Both editions of the Razer Phone featured 120Hz LCD panels, while Asus’ ROG Phone was the first to feature a 90 Hz refresh rate over 60Hz on an OLED panel.



Indeed, our new product will utilize all-new display technology. We have invested significantly (technology is 3x cost of other flagship displays) in developing the technology just for OnePlus, a flagship screen experience that is truly best in the world. https://t.co/HVDhfI8uDA

Not only does a 90Hz display offers a buttery smooth smartphone experience; it also allows consumers to fully utilise the phone’s ability to pump out more frames per second, 90 fps to be precise.Company CEO Pete Lau has promised revolutionary display technology on both OnePlus 7 handsets. It will be interesting to see how both handsets are priced, especially considering the latest revelation, that they have invested three times more on the technology compared to other flagships.