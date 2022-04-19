English
    Ola CEO's ice-cream date with wife was a test of electric scooter's navigation

    Bhavish Aggarwal also tweeted a video of the scooter’s navigation system replete with several other key features that he asked his followers to spot.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 19, 2022 / 04:54 PM IST
    Ola electric scooter

    Ola cabs co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal decided to take his company’s electric scooter for an ice-cream date with his wife on Monday. The CEO shared a clip showing the navigation feature in the new operating system for Ola Electric Scooters – MoveOS 2.0 – and said it worked “great”.

    “Taking the wife out for some ice cream! Navigation on MoveOS 2 working great. Coming very soon to all,” Aggarwal tweeted.

    The video shows Aggarwal putting in the location of the ice cream parlour in the in-built navigation system on the scooter that shows the way to his destination in seconds.

    Last month, Aggarwal had said MoveOS 2.0 is ready to be rolled out by April end summarizing some key features of the operating system.

    “MoveOS 2.0 almost ready and coming end April to everyone. Key features: navigation, companion app, cruise control, bluetooth, lots of performance improvements and more!” Aggarwal, 36, had tweeted.

    Just a few hours ago, Bhavish Aggarwal also tweeted a video of the scooter’s navigation system replete with several other key features that he asked his followers to spot.

    Watch: Ola co-founder's 'Bijlee Bijlee' dance while testing electric scooter's OS

    He has been promoting the new OS aggressively and even broke out into a dance with a colleague with an Ola scooter in frame in the swanky office of the cab share company.

    Ola began the deliveries of its e-scooters on December 16 last year.



