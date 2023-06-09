Nirmala Sitharaman's daughter gets married in Bengaluru. Watch

Nirmala Sitharaman daughter Parakala Vangamayi's wedding was attended by close family and friends. (Image credit: Twitter)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s daughter got married in Bengaluru on Thursday in a simple ceremony. The wedding of Parakala Vangamayi and Pratik Joshi was attended by close family and friends. No political leaders were invited, reports said.

A video of the ceremony has surfaced on social media and is being widely shared. Sitharaman could be seen standing behind the bride as Hindu priests officiated the wedding. The rituals were carried out in the Vedic order of Adamaru Mutt by priests from Udupi Adamaru Mutt, The Hindustan Times reported.

While Parakala Vangamayi is a feature writer with Mint Lounge and was formerly with The Hindu, the groom, who is from Gujarat, is a key aide of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to several reports.



Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's daughter got married in Bangalore yesterday. This news never appeared in any Tamil or English media. pic.twitter.com/9bgTzLZiNr

— Anil_Jacob_ (@follow_amj) June 8, 2023

Vangamayi had attended her mother’s presentation of Budget 2023 in parliament in February. She and several relatives watched from the visitor gallery in Lok Sabha as the Finance minister presented the Union Budget for 2023-24. She had accompanied her mother to parliament for Union Budget 2020 as well.

Nirmala Sitharaman is married to Parakala Prabhakar who has, in the past, served as communications advisor to the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu.