Who is Pratik Doshi, Nirmala Sitharaman's son-in-law and PM Modi aide?

Nirmala Sitharaman daughter Parakala Vangamayi's wedding was attended by close family and friends. (Image credit: Twitter)

Parakala Vangamayi, daughter of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, married Pratik Doshi on Thursday in a low-key ceremony in Bengaluru. The news of the wedding emerged after a clip from the simple ceremony surfaced on social media.

Who is Prartik Doshi?

Doshi is an official at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). Originally from Gujarat, he is reportedly a close aide of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He is an officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the rank of joint secretary, handling research and strategy at the PMO. His job includes providing secretarial assistance to the Prime Minister with regards to matters including, but not restricted to research and strategy. He was appointed to the top role in July 2019.

Salary

As of September last year, Doshi falls in the Level 14 pay band among officers and staff at the PMO. His monthly basic pay was Rs 1,57, 600, according to the PMO website.

Education

Doshi is a graduate of Singapore Management University, as per reports.

Parakala Vangamayi is a multimedia journalist who is currently a features writer at Mint Lounge. She was formerly with The Hindu. She holds a Master’s degree from Delhi University’s Department of English. After Delhi University, she went to Medill School of Journalism in Northwestern University to pursue a Master’s degree in journalism. Her work has been published in several Indian and foreign publications.

Vangamayi and Doshi’s wedding was attended by close family and friends. No political leaders were invited, reports said.

Sitharaman could be seen standing behind the bride as Hindu priests officiated the wedding. The rituals were carried out in the Vedic order of Adamaru Mutt by priests from Udupi Adamaru Mutt, The Hindustan Times reported.