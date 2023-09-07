'Nepo baby', 'crypto-fascism' find place in Dictionary.com's latest update

'Crypto-fascism' and 'nepo baby' have found their place in Dictionary.com.

Dictionary.com has unveiled a significant update to its database, introducing 566 new words, 348 fresh definitions for existing entries, and revising 2,256 definitions. This linguistic makeover aims to capture the dynamic essence of the language as it adapts to changes in culture and society.

Among the newly added words, phrases like "jawn" and "shower orange" have found their place.

The latest update also includes the addition of words such as "sextortion," "greenwashing," "crypto-fascism," and "nepo baby," reflecting the ever-expanding lexicon of contemporary language.

In another significant expansion, Dictionary.com has embraced the world of artificial intelligence by including new definitions for terms like "ChatGPT" and "chatbot." The former is described as "a type of machine learning algorithm that uses deep learning and a large database of training text to generate new text in response to a user's prompt."

The latter, "chatbot," is defined as "a computer program designed to respond with conversational or informational replies to verbal or written messages from users."

But it's not just about adding new terms; Dictionary.com is also taking strides toward inclusivity. The platform has updated entries to replace binary-gendered phrases with more inclusive language, reflecting the shifting landscape of gender identity and expression. Some entries have been rewritten to avoid using gender-specific pronouns altogether.

This move follows in the footsteps of Cambridge Dictionary, which expanded its definitions of "man" and "woman" to encompass those who identify as such, regardless of their assigned sex at birth.

Furthermore, the dictionary has delved into the realm of "health and wellness" by defining concepts like "decision fatigue" and "stress eating." "Decision fatigue" is characterized as "mental and emotional exhaustion resulting from excessive or relentless decision-making, especially the cumulative effect of small decisions made throughout each day."

"Stress eating," on the other hand, is identified as "emotional eating, especially in response to stress, tension, or anxiety."

Grant Barrett, the head of lexicography at Dictionary.com, expressed the excitement and intellectual stimulation that comes with documenting the fluidity of language. "Recording the ever-changing language is incredibly enjoyable," he told, New York Post reported. "There's so much that shows how vibrant the language is, as it keeps up with changes in culture and society."

Dictionary.com has been staying updated with current linguistic trends. It follows previous updates in February and July of 2021, where the platform introduced definitions for phrases like "petfluencer," "deada–," "trauma dumping," "zaddy," "oof," "s–tshow," and "trigger warning."