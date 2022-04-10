Neeraj Chopra shifts training base to Turkey. Shares photo of arena clicked from room

Neeraj Chopra will be eyeing the World Championships, scheduled to be held in Eugene from July 15 to 24, before the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games.

Olympics-bound javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has shifted to Turkey as a part of a training-cum-competition tour. On Sunday, the star athlete shared an update on Twitter with a photo of the arena from his room.



Clicked from my room in Turkey. No better view for an athlete to wake up to! pic.twitter.com/aG6IJCxh9B

— Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) April 10, 2022

"Clicked from my room in Turkey. No better view for an athlete to wake up to," he tweeted.

Before flying to Turkey, the 24-year-old also trained at the National Institute of Sport in Patiala, Punjab, with foreign expert Klaus Bartonietz.

Prior to this, Neeraj Chopra practiced for nearly three months at the Elite Athlete Training Center in Chula Vista, US to prepare for the 2022season.

Chopra will be eyeing the World Championships, scheduled to be held in Eugene from July 15 to 24, before the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games.

The Tokyo Olympic gold medallist was also presented with the Padma Shri on March 28 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Recollecting the experience, the 24-year-old had said that he would continue to work hard for the country.

"Aaj Rashtrapati Bhawan mein rashtragan sun kar rongte khade ho gaye the! (I had goosebumps after listening to the national anthem at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today)," he tweeted.

"Incredibly honoured to be presented the Padma Shri by Hon'ble President Shri Ram Nath Kovind. I will continue to work hard to bring more success to my nation and its people."

Chopra was one of the eight sportspersons conferred with the Padma Shri for their achievements in the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics in 2021.





