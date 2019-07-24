Mumbai rains back after a week of hiatus; IMD warns of more

After witnessing an exceptionally sunny morning with azure skies on July 23, following a week of almost no rainfall, the city finally got monsoon feels again on July 24.

The downpour started last on July 23 night after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued warnings of a cyclonic formation bringing in heavy showers in the following days.



Intense rainfall in Mumbai whole night. (171 mm at Colaba and 58 at Scz till 5.30 am)

Very likely to continue for next few hrs.

Please check the weather updates and other crucial updates to plan your day @Hosalikar_KS #WeatherUpdate #MumbaiRains https://t.co/7nvFhgCKwP

— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 24, 2019

The IMD recorded almost 171 mm of rainfall near its observatory in South Mumbai’s Colaba, within a span of fewer than 12 hours. Its suburban observatory located in Santacruz, however, locked in 58 mm rainfall during the same period.

Skymet, an independent weather forecaster, stated that the city rainfall was five times the daily average.

Not only were commuters caught unawares and left stranded due to the waterlogging, but every corner of the city saw crawling traffic and delayed train services also.

By July 24 morning, eight people were injured in a rain-related car mishap, where three cars collided in Sion due to reduced visibility because of the downpour, reported News 18.

The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in Mumbai on July 24 and July 25 as well. Also, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts in Maharashtra are likely to receive even heavier rainfall on these two days.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also issued a traffic advisory while the met department has alerted security forces, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and other disaster management cells of the districts that may be affected.