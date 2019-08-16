Mumbai doctor gets power bill of Rs 94,233 for his single-room clinic

A doctor hailing from Mumbai’s Kandivali was in for a rude shock when he received his July power bill. Despite operating from a single-room clinic, he was handed a bill of Rs 94,233, which is 78 times his average bill of Rs 1,200, as per Adani Electricity’s record.

Doctor Rahul Girishchandra, whose clinic is located at PTC building in Kandivali East, then decided to apprise the company’s Dindoshi office about the inflated bill. However, when the authorities there did not respond to his complaint, he approached Pratibha Girkar – the local corporator – on August 13. That was when he learnt he was not the only one who was overcharged by the Adani group.

According to a DNA report, the corporator then informed him that she had already received about 400 such complaints about inflated bills from other residents of the area.

Following this incident, several more people who are supplied electricity by the Adani group in areas such as Dahisar, Goregaon, Borivali, and Malad also complained of the same issue. All of them had reportedly reached out to the company, but none of them received any response, despite following with them.

Finally, Gopal Shetty, the parliamentarian from the area, urged the company to take cognizance of the issue and solve it immediately.

“We received more complaints on Tuesday from Goregaon, Borivali and Malad areas. In every complaint, the bill amount is too high. We have asked Adani Electricity to take action against the persons who are failing in their duty and sending such steep bills to consumers for no fault of theirs.”

He added that they were looking at getting the money refunded for people who had already paid up or got the amount adjusted with the forthcoming bills.

Notably, Dr Girishchandra was given the revised bill within a day of Shetty speaking to the company authorities. As per the new bill, his dues stand at only Rs 1,590.

