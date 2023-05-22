14-year-old girl from Mumbai's Dharavi chosen as face of beauty brand

Maleesha Kharwa has been part of several modelling assignment and was even part of a short film, titled "Live Your Fairytale". (Photo credit: Screengrab from instagram.com/maleeshakharwa).

A 14-year-old girl from the Dharavi area of Mumbai was selected as the face of beauty brand Forest Essentials' new campaign named "The Yuvati Collection".

Maleesha Kharwa was identified in Mumbai in 2020 by Hollywood actor Robert Hoffman and three years on, the girl has over 225,000 Instagram followers. She often adds the hashtag #princessfromtheslum to her posts. Recently, Kharwa has been part of several modelling assignment and was even part of a short film, titled ""Live Your Fairytale".

"Her face lit up with pure delight, To see her dreams in front of her in sight. Maleesha's story is a beautiful reminder that dreams really do come true. #BecauseYourDreamsMatter," the brand wrote in the caption of a video shared on Instagram.

The video received several responses, many of whom expressed their happiness at the girl becoming the face of the brand.

"So happy to see this, and applause for the brand. In our country dusky girls were never considered to promote beauty brands, now time has changed... she's so beautiful," a user wrote.

"Wow. So much positivity in here. Also her smile is beautiful," another user wrote.

"It's wonderful watch her savor her success! Blessings and much more success in future for her!" a third user wrote.

Kharwa later said that the campaign with Forest Essentials was her "biggest job till date". She further said her ambitions was to become a model, but not without sacrificing her education.

"I want to be a model, but education will always come first for me," she said.

