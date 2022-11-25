Mum donated Rs 6.7 crore to charity while daughter struggled to pay university fee

A nun in China has been criticised for not helping her daughter with university costs (Image: Mohajobseeker/Twitter)

A Chinese nun has been criticised for donating a fortune to charity even as her daughter struggled to pay for university.

According to South China Morning Post, the nun’s story went viral last week after she was interviewed by an influencer in Shanghai, who then posted the video on social media.

In the clip, the woman revealed that she converted to Buddhism in 2019 and donated all her money and possessions, leaving nothing to her parents or her daughter. She received 5.88 million yuan (Rs 6.7 crore approximately) from the sale of her house, which she also gave to charity.

“After becoming a nun, I sold my house and donated all the money, without leaving a cent to either my parents or my daughter,” the nun, who was not named, said in the video. “My parents generally look at things from the bright side. They said it is your money. It’s your own business how to spend it. However, my daughter doesn’t understand my decision.”

The nun explained that her daughter had to take student loans to pay for university. “She said when she graduates from university, she will take tests for some qualification certificates. Years later, she might get married or buy an apartment, so she hopes her mother can help her a bit financially,” said the nun.



A GOOD BUDDHIST BELIEVER BUT maybe not a GOOD MUM A Chinese nun who sold her house for $822K and gave the money to charity is at the centre of a social media firestorm.

it was revealed publicly the woman refused to use her wealth to help her struggling daughter… pic.twitter.com/Zhmpl58mPl

— Mohavic (@Mohajobseeker) November 24, 2022

She further explained that many members of her family were suspicious of her religious conversion and did not support her decision to give her wealth away.

Her interview, watched over 220 million on Weibo, has divided opinion.

While some supported her decision to give her wealth away, pointing out that it was hers to do with as she liked, others said she should have helped her daughter with education costs.

“I totally don’t understand. If you don’t want to leave any money to your daughter, why did you give birth to her? You are just shunning your responsibility,” wrote one person, according to South China Morning Post. Several others criticised her as “selfish”.