This YouTuber bought an entire neighbourhood for his employees to live in

MrBeast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, is one of the world's most-subscribed YouTubers

Popular YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, has bought several houses in a North Carolina neighbourhood for himself, his family and his employees, the New York Post has learned.

MrBeast is a 25-year-old millionaire who owes his fortune to YouTube, where his videos rake in tens of millions of views each. He has been credited with popularising expensive stunt videos and big-budget productions on the video streaming platform. His cash giveaways have also contributed to his huge popularity on social media – he is currently the fourth most-subscribed YouTuber in the world.

But when he is not planning elaborate stunts for YouTube, MrBeast likes to invest in property, apparently. He has reportedly bought five houses on a cul-de-sac outside of Greenville, North Carolina.

According to the New York Post, he bought his first house on the street in 2018 for $320,000. The two-storey house covers an area of 3,000 square feet has has four bedrooms. After buying the first house, MrBeast slowly began to purchase other houses in the neighbourhood.

He bought his second house in 2020 for $263,000, and three other houses in 2021 and 2022 for a combined total of $1.45 million. Donaldson reportedly paid above market rate for the houses.

There now remains only one house in the neighbourhood that isn’t owned by Jimmy Donaldson. The homeowners are apparently waiting for their children to finish school before they sell.

“My understanding is the folks who are holding out is similar to any reason why would anyone would have held out — its the best school districts in the area, and they have kids in school,” said Aaron Bowden, who sold his home to Donaldson last year.