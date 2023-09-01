'Most exciting' photos of Loch Ness monster baffles enthusiasts, 200 hunters on search

The monster is fabled to nestle in the Loch Ness in the Scottish Highlands.

In a jaw-dropping revelation that has reignited the age-old mystery of the Loch Ness Monster, a series of photographs, described by enthusiasts as the "most exciting ever," have surfaced prompting a search for the fabled creature.

The images, captured back in 2018 but hidden away in secrecy, depict a creature resembling a serpent, elegantly gliding across the surface of the Loch.

The photos, now revealed by Chie Kelly, a 51-year-old translator, have sent shockwaves through the Loch Ness hunting community, prompting experts to declare these as some of the clearest and most compelling sightings of “Nessie” to date.

Chie Kelly and her husband, Scott, stumbled upon this moment while enjoying a lunch at the Dores Inn on the loch's banks on August 13, 2018. As their Canon camera focused on Scott and their daughter Alisa, something extraordinary unfolded just 200 meters from the shore.

Chie recollected the astonishing scene, stating, "It was spinning and rolling at times. We never saw a head or neck. After a couple of minutes, it just disappeared and we never saw it again."

Though the photos fail to capture the entire length of the enigmatic creature, Chie estimated that the visible segments measured less than 2 meters in total. Speculation ran wild about the creature's identity, with Chie initially considering otters or seals. However, she emphasized that this creature displayed peculiar movements on the water's surface, accompanied by mysterious shapes beneath.



Steve Feltham, renowned for dedicating over three decades to the hunt for Nessie, lauded Kelly's photos as unparalleled. He commented, "These are the most exciting surface pictures [of Nessie] I have seen. They are exactly the type of pictures I have been wanting to take for three decades. It is rare to see something so clear on the surface." Feltham, who convinced Chie Kelly to make the photos public, emphasized that these images demand thorough investigation.

The Loch Ness Center and the Loch Ness Exploration volunteer group recently hosted "Quest Weekend," continuing the centuries-old tradition of seeking the Loch Ness Monster.

The Official Loch Ness Monster Sightings Register has documented 1,148 sightings, including three this year, following six in 2022. The ongoing search by over 200 hunters in the most extensive in 50 years, involves cutting-edge technology such as drones equipped with thermal scanners and underwater hydrophones to decipher the mystery.

Reports of a Loch Ness Monster date back to ancient times, with stone carvings depicting a mysterious aquatic creature. The earliest written record, dating to AD 565, recounts an encounter between the monster and an Irish monk, Saint Columba. The legendary creature has become a cultural icon, attracting millions of tourists to the Scottish Highlands every year.