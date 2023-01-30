English
    Missing 'cryptoqueen’ Ruja Ignatova resurfaces after 5 years in hiding: report

    Ruja Ignatova, dubbed as the 'cryptoqueen', had made headlines for being placed on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’ (FBI's) 10 most wanted fugitives list last year.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 30, 2023 / 09:12 AM IST
    Ruja Ignatova, 42, is behind one of the most notorious scams in the world of crypto currencies.

    Ruja Ignatova, the Bulgarian fugitive behind the $4 billion fake cryptocurrency scam, is suspected to have resurfaced her London apartment was recently listed for sale, five years after she disappeared.

    Ignatova, dubbed as the “cryptoqueen", had made headlines for being placed on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’ (FBI's) 10 most wanted fugitives list last year. The agency has put up a reward for her.

    The 42-year-old German citizen was behind one of the most notorious scams in the frequently treacherous world of crypto currencies. She raised billions of dollars in a fraudulent virtual currency scheme.

    Ruja Ignatova had gone missing in Greece in October 2017 around the time US authorities filed a sealed indictment and warrant for her arrest.