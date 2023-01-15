English
    Miss Universe 2022 is also a CEO: 10 points about her

    Miss Universe: R’Bonney Gabriel, 28, from the US, is the pageant's oldest titleholder. She also made history by becoming the first Filipino-American Miss America.

    January 15, 2023 / 02:31 PM IST
    Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel. (Image credit: AFP)

    The Miss Universe 2022 crown went to USA's R’Bonney Gabriel, at a ceremony held in New Orleans on January 15. She was crowned by the outgoing Miss Universe, India's Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu.

    Here are 10 facts to know about R’Bonney Gabriel: 

    - The new Miss Universe hails from Houston, Texas. She was born to a Filipino father and an American mother.

    - She beat Venezuela's Amanda Dudamel and Dominican Republic beauty Andreina Martinez to to win the coveted title.

    - Gabriel, 28, is a fashion designer focussed on sustainable clothing. "I am cutting down on pollution through recycled materials when I make my clothing," she said during the top 3 round at the pageant. She is the CEO of of her clothing line R’Bonney Nola.

    - She is also a champion for women's empowerment, and gives sewing lessons to survivors of domestic abuse and human trafficking.

    - Gabriel is associated with Magpies & Peacocks, that has been recognised for diverting waste fabrics from landfills and making fashion collections out of them.

    - Gabriel is the oldest Miss Universe title holder and the ninth American to win the crown.

    - She was the first Filipino-American to be crowned Miss USA.

    - Gabriel graduated from the University of North Texas and was a volleyball player in high school.

    - As an Asian-American, she has spoken openly about diversity and representation.

    - She said her mission is to inspire young women to achieve their goals by accepting who they are.

