    Crowning moment: Miss Universe 2022 is USA R'Bonney Gabriel

    Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel was honoured with a sapphire-encrusted crown worth a whopping $5.58 million.

    January 15, 2023 / 10:27 AM IST
    1/5
    Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel reacts as she is crowned Miss Universe during the final round of the 71st Miss Universe Beauty Pageant, in New Orleans on Sunday.
    2/5
    2/5
    Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel reacts after being crowned Miss Universe during the final round of the 71st Miss Universe pageant, in New Orleans on Sunday.
    3/5
    3/5
    Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel, back to camera, is hugged by contestants after she was crowned Miss Universe during the final round of the 71st Miss Universe Beauty Pageant, in New Orleans on Sunday.
    4/5
    4/5
    Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel walks on stage after being crowned Miss Universe during the final round of the 71st Miss Universe pageant, in New Orleans on Sunday.
    5/5
    5/5
    Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel reacts after being crowned Miss Universe at the 71st Miss Universe pageant, in New Orleans on Sunday.
