Miss Universe 2022: USA's R’Bonney Gabriel wins

Miss Universe 2022: R’Bonney Gabriel was crowned at a ceremony in New Orleans.

R’Bonney Gabriel of the United States was crowned Miss Universe 2022 at a ceremony held on January 15 in New Orleans. She was honoured with a sapphire-encrusted crown worth a whopping $5.58 million.

Gabriel, 28, is a fashion designer from Houston, Texas. Her mother is American and father Filipino.

In the top 3 question round, Gabriel spoke about using fashion as a "force for good".

"I am cutting down on pollution through recycled materials when I make my clothing," she said. "I give sewing classes to women who have survived human trafficking and domestic violence."

She said she would use her Miss Universe 2022 title to be a "transformational leader".

More than 80 beauty queens competed for the coveted title. India's Divita Rai advanced to top 16 but did not make the top-5 cut.

Miss Dominican Republic Andreína Martínez and Miss Venezuela Amanda Dudamel finished third and second at the Miss Universe 2022 pageant.

The last Miss Universe winner was Harnaaz Sandhu, the third Indian woman after Lara Dutta and Sushmita Sen to wear the crown.

The 71st Miss Universe pageant was initially scheduled for December 2022, but was pushed to 2023 to avoid a clash with the FIFA World Cup.

Last year, the organization that hosts Miss Universe was acquired by Thai mogul Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip, who is also a transgender rights campaigner.

Adapting to changing times, the Miss Universe contest, from its next edition, will allow married women and mothers to compete for the crown too.