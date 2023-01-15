Miss Universe 2022: Winning moment and other highlights from the pageant

Miss Universe 2022 is R'Bonney Gabriel from USA. (Image credit: AFP)

The 71st Miss Universe pageant in New Orleans offered viewers several standout moments. R'Bonney Gabriel from USA walked away with the title, beating Dominican Republic's Andreína Martínez and Venezuela's Amanda Dudamel.

As the pageant concludes, we take a look at 10 highlights from it.

1) Miss Universe 2022 announced

Watch the moment USA's R'Bonney Gabriel was announced the winner of Miss Universe 2022.

2) The winner's answer

Texas native R'Bonney Gabriel elaborated on her work in eco-friendly fashion and women's empowerment, during the top 3 question round.

"I want to be a transformational leader," she said when asked how she would use her Miss Universe 2022 title. "I am cutting down on pollution through recycled materials when I make my clothing. I give sewing classes to women who have survived human trafficking and domestic violence."



USA's top 3 answer!

USA's top 3 answer!



3) Harnaaz Sandhu's final walk as Miss Universe

India's Harnaaz Sandhu was overcome with emotion as she appeared on the Miss Universe 2022 stage to crown her successor. Sandhu was only the third Indian after Lara Dutta and Sushmita Sen to win the big title.

She honoured Sen at the pageant by wearing her winning moment on her gown.

Hold back tears as @HarnaazKaur takes the stage one last time as Miss Universe! #MISSUNIVERSE pic.twitter.com/L0PrH0rzYw— Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) January 15, 2023

4) India contestant Divita Rai's costume

In the national costume round leading up to the final event, Divita Rai wore a striking gold costume in a nod to India's ancient status as "sone ki chidiya" or golden bird, because of its wealth and abundance.

Rai did not make it to the top 5 at Miss Universe 2022.



5) Miss Ukraine's cape

Miss Ukraine Viktoriia Apanasenko urged the world to be brave like her country, that has been fighting its Russian aggressors for nearly a year.



6) El Salvador contestant's Bitcoin costume

With a giant national coin strapped to her back and carrying an embellished rod with a bitcoin on top, El Salvador's representative honoured the evolution of her country's monetary system during the national costumes round.

El Salvador was the world's first country to adopt the cryptocurrency as a legal tender.