Mick Jagger, 79, engaged to girlfriend Melanie Hamrick, 36: Report

Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger has got engaged to 36-year-old long-time girlfriend ­Melanie Hamrick. A report in The Mirror stated that Hamrick had told her friends at the American Ballet Theatre that she was engaged to the singer. Jagger and Hamrick had first met in 2014.

"Melanie was at the American Ballet Theatre and she was telling her friends she was engaged to Mick. She was very clear her ring is an ­engagement ring and she is now his fiancée. Her family also very much understand them to be engaged and are thrilled," a source said.

"There are no plans for a wedding but it means a lot to Melanie to be engaged – that is what she has been saying. All her friends are happy for her," the source added.

In June, Hamrick had sparked speculation by wearing a ring which she laughed off as a "promise ring" from Jagger.

"I have to giggle because did Mick give me the ring? Yes. Is it for that finger? Yes. But are we like ­teenagers where we’re giving each other... In my mind, it’s a promise ring. We’ll be immature and call it a promise ring," Hamrick had said.

This will be Jagger's third engagement, if confirmed. He was earlier married to Bianca Perez Mora Macias from 1971 to 1978.

Following their divorce, Jagger proposed to supermodel Jerry Hall, who was with the singer from 1977 to 1999. The couple had an unofficial marriage ceremony in Bali in 1990, which was later declared void.

