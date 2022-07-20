Meme compares Elon Musk's shirtless yacht pics to a dog. His reaction is epic

Elon Musk, a master meme maker himself, commented on one comparing him with a dog. (Image credit: @mn_google)

Elon Musk, whose yacht party photos from Greece continued to do the rounds on social media on Wednesday, recently reacted to a meme which compared him with a dog.



My calves are bigger tho

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 19, 2022

Musk, a meme master himself, commented, "My calves are bigger though."

The news of the tech billionaire holidaying in Greece came amid a legal battle that Twitter has unleashed upon Musk after he backed out of the $44 billion deal to acquire the micro-blogging platform.

According to Page Six, which was the first publication to publish the tech billionaire's Greece holiday photos, Musk did not seem the least bit bothered by Twitter’s massive lawsuit against him.

On the same day, the Tesla CEO said he was already back working in the factory. "Haha damn, maybe I should take off my shirt more often … free the nip! (already back in the factory btw) ," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, in a blow to Elon Musk, a US judge said on Tuesday that Twitter Inc will get an October trial in its legal fight to hold him to his $44 billion takeover. The social media company deserved a quick resolution of the deal's uncertainty, the judge added.

Musk had pushed for a trial in February to allow for an extensive investigation into his claims that Twitter has misrepresented the number of fake or spam accounts.

The question of whether Twitter's user numbers are inflated is core to his contention that he can walk away from the deal. The company, which had requested a September trial, says the issue is a distraction and deal terms require Musk to pay up.