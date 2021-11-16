Seen video yet? Iceland tourism jabs Meta, Zuckerberg responds

Inspired by Iceland put out a video taking a swipe at Mark Zuckerberg and Meta.

The tourism board of Iceland recently took a swipe at Mark Zuckerberg and Meta, the rebranded version of Facebook , with a quirky promo video for the Nordic country’s tourism. The viral video caught Zuckerberg’s eye, prompting him to chime in with a comment.Inspired by Iceland , the project of Visit Iceland, introduced to the world to “Icelandverse”, an obvious dig at Metaverse , a virtual reality version of the internet Zuckerberg, among others, is keen to build. The presenter of the video is Zuckerberg’s alter-ego, Zack Mossbergsson.

“Welcome to this very natural setting. Today, I want to talk about a revolutionary approach on how to connect our world without being super weird,” Mossbergsson says in the introduction.