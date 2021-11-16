MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Seen video yet? Iceland tourism jabs Meta, Zuckerberg responds

Inspired by Iceland, the project of Visit Iceland, introduced to the world to “Icelandverse”, an obvious dig at Metaverse, a virtual reality version of the internet, Mark Zuckerberg, among others, is keen to build.

Moneycontrol News
November 16, 2021 / 04:36 PM IST
Inspired by Iceland put out a video taking a swipe at Mark Zuckerberg and Meta.

Inspired by Iceland put out a video taking a swipe at Mark Zuckerberg and Meta.


The tourism board of Iceland recently took a swipe at Mark Zuckerberg and Meta, the rebranded version of Facebook, with a quirky promo video for the Nordic country’s tourism. The viral video caught Zuckerberg’s eye, prompting him to chime in with a comment.
Inspired by Iceland, the project of Visit Iceland, introduced to the world to “Icelandverse”, an obvious dig at Metaverse, a virtual reality version of the internet Zuckerberg, among others, is keen to build. The presenter of the video is Zuckerberg’s alter-ego, Zack Mossbergsson.

“Welcome to this very natural setting. Today, I want to talk about a revolutionary approach on how to connect our world without being super weird,” Mossbergsson says in the introduction.

The man is sitting in a room with a stunning view of snow outside.
“What do we call this no-so-new chapter in human connectivity? The Icelandverse, enhanced actual reality without silly looking headsets.”
The host, dressed similarly to Zuckerberg’s look while introducing Meta last month, stresses through the 2:24-minute video that “everything is real”.
Mossbergsson then takes a dig at the way Mark Zuckerberg applies sunscreen on his face, something that has inspired memes and internet jokes in the past. The host has his face smeared with blue sunscreen as takes a dip in a natural thermal pool.
“It’s completely immersive with water that’s wet, humans to connect with,” he says.
Zuckerberg was a sport and commented on the video on Facebook. “Amazing. I need to make a trip to the Icelandverse soon. Glad you're wearing sunscreen too,” he said, throwing in a laughing emoji.
Inspired by Iceland welcomed the billionaire to the country, saying, “Oh, hi Mark! You’re always welcome. Icelandverse is open 24/7!”
Facebook rebranded itself as "Meta" last month in an effort to move past being a scandal-plagued social network to its virtual reality vision for the future.While Meta will just be the name of the parent company, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp platforms - which are used by billions around the world - will keep their names.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Facebook #Iceland #Mark Zuckerberg #Meta #metaverse
first published: Nov 16, 2021 04:29 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.