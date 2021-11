Seen video yet? Iceland tourism jabs Meta, Zuckerberg responds

Inspired by Iceland put out a video taking a swipe at Mark Zuckerberg and Meta.

The tourism board of Iceland recently took a swipe at Mark Zuckerberg and Meta, the rebranded version of Facebook , with a quirky promo video for the Nordic country’s tourism. The viral video caught Zuckerberg’s eye, prompting him to chime in with a comment.Inspired by Iceland , the project of Visit Iceland, introduced to the world to “Icelandverse”, an obvious dig at Metaverse , a virtual reality version of the internet Zuckerberg, among others, is keen to build. The presenter of the video is Zuckerberg’s alter-ego, Zack Mossbergsson.

“Welcome to this very natural setting. Today, I want to talk about a revolutionary approach on how to connect our world without being super weird,” Mossbergsson says in the introduction.

The man is sitting in a room with a stunning view of snow outside.“What do we call this no-so-new chapter in human connectivity? The Icelandverse, enhanced actual reality without silly looking headsets.”The host, dressed similarly to Zuckerberg’s look while introducing Meta last month, stresses through the 2:24-minute video that “everything is real”.Mossbergsson then takes a dig at the way Mark Zuckerberg applies sunscreen on his face, something that has inspired memes and internet jokes in the past. The host has his face smeared with blue sunscreen as takes a dip in a natural thermal pool.“It’s completely immersive with water that’s wet, humans to connect with,” he says.Zuckerberg was a sport and commented on the video on Facebook. “Amazing. I need to make a trip to the Icelandverse soon. Glad you're wearing sunscreen too,” he said, throwing in a laughing emoji.Inspired by Iceland welcomed the billionaire to the country, saying, “Oh, hi Mark! You’re always welcome. Icelandverse is open 24/7!”Facebook rebranded itself as "Meta" last month in an effort to move past being a scandal-plagued social network to its virtual reality vision for the future.While Meta will just be the name of the parent company, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp platforms - which are used by billions around the world - will keep their names.