Man shares post on baffling encounter with Indian 'uncle' at Louvre Museum in Paris

The post has gone viral on Reddit.

An Indian man who recently visited the Louvre Museum in Paris took to Reddit to share an incident that both baffled him and the internet. While he was resting with his family after a long, tiring walk in the museum, a fellow Indian uncle asked him to give his ticket during exiting. He shared his encounter with the uncle in a long post that has gone viral online.

The Indian man was resting near the exiting area/reception hall of the museum after a long, tiring walk to see the Mona Lisa and other paintings with his family. Suddenly, an Indian uncle appeared and asked him for the tickets. “Bete, if you are done with the tour, can you please hand over the tickets to me? It is a waste thing for you anyways as you are exiting.”

To which the man replied, “Sorry uncle, I don't want to land in any trouble. Plus, there are CCTVs everywhere so you must yourself be warned.”

The man also asked fellow Reddit users about their thoughts on the incident. The post triggered an array of reactions from social media users.

“They might look like your typical unkill. But no. They're scammers who try to sell these tickets to other unsuspecting tourists saying that it's still valid and when they can't enter they create a ruckus and refuse to give them their money back. It happens in Berlin too when I was there. I was approached by an Indian/Pakistani guy who was trying to sell me cheap tickets and while going out, we saw the same guy asking others for their paper tickets. One of our group member said he has an e-ticket so he left him alone,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “When I visited Paris, I was surprised to see so many Indians selling water/beer/souvenir/etc. near tourist spots. These were young Indians who probably migrated recently because they weren't able to speak French fluently. When they would see police nearby, they would move out quickly. Assuming that it was illegal to sell and/or they were illegal migrants.”

“There are multiple entries. Louvre is HUGE and the way it’s designed you have to come out of one section to go to another section or for food. It’s expected that a single ticket will get scanned multiple times,” a third user remarked.