Man gets Calvin Klein underwear tattoo on hips to look like he's wearing them

The man's Calvin Klein underwear tattoo grabbed eyeballs on social media. (Image: @double22deuce/Reddit)

In the world of tattoos, there are those that leave a lasting impression for all the right reasons, and then there are those that leave us scratching our heads in bewilderment. One man's recent choice of body art certainly falls into the latter category.

Reddit and social media went abuzz when a picture surfaced of a man proudly displaying a rather unconventional tattoo on his lower back - a pair of Calvin Klein boxer shorts inked in such a way that it appears he's perpetually clad in designer underwear.

The image, shared on Reddit, showed the man sporting jeans with what seemed to be an outline of a pair of boxer shorts peeping out, complete with the iconic "Calvin Klein" label along the waistband.

“Nothing comes between me and my Calvins,” the caption of the photo read – a nod to the famous 1980’s commercial by CK, featuring actor Brooke Shields, who mouthed a similar line.

Comments flooded the post, with users playfully speculating about the extent of the tattoo. “Thanks I hate it,” reads one straight comment. "Do you think it's just the waistband, or did he get an entire pair of underwear tattooed on his a**?" one person questioned, while another chimed in, “Whenever this man actually wears underwear, people will things he’s double stacking."

